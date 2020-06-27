Crystal Palace vs Burnley preview, team news, prediction, kick-off

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Burnley in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

Wilfried Zaha and Christian Benteke face a race against time to be fit for Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Burnley on Monday.

Ivory Coast winger Zaha has a calf issue and Belgium striker Benteke a thigh injury.

Goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and midfielder Luka Milivojevic are expected to be fit to start for the Eagles.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is optimistic Jay Rodriguez will be fit to play after being taken off during Thursday's 1-0 win over Watford with concerns over his hamstring and a knock to the ankle.

Rodriguez's 50th Burnley goal earned three points for Dyche's short-handed side, who welcomed back Phil Bardsley after he agreed a new contract but had seen Jeff Hendrick, Joe Hart, Aaron Lennon and Adam Legzdins depart ahead of the imminent conclusion of their own deals.

Robbie Brady, Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes and Johann Berg Gudmundsson remain sidelined to leave Dyche short of depth in attack should Rodriguez be ruled out.

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have won their last four Premier League games against Burnley by an aggregate score of 8-1. In their top-flight history, they've only won more consecutively against Wimbledon (five between 1989-1991).

Burnley have won just one of their last 13 away league games against Crystal Palace (D6 L6), winning 2-0 in a Premier League match in April 2017.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2013, Crystal Palace have won just two of their 13 league games played on Monday (D5 L6), though these victories came against Man City (April 2015) and Arsenal (April 2017).

In their last game against Liverpool, Crystal Palace conceded more goals (4) than they had in their previous five Premier League games combined (3). Meanwhile, they also became the first Premier League team since 2008-09 to fail to have a single touch in the opposition box in a match.

Burnley have had fewer shots on target in away matches than any other Premier League side this season (35). The Clarets have failed to direct a single shot on target in either of their last two away league games.

Charlie's prediction

Burnley have been quite poor. It will be a struggle for them to get to the end, with the current contractual situation telling you that too. They do not quite have things right. Sean Dyche seemed to get a reaction from his Burnley players in their narrow win over Watford, so they did improve from the Manchester City thumping.

Crystal Palace were awful at Liverpool. They were tidy on the ball in parts where it did not matter. Wilfried Zaha is injured so he will be a massive miss for them. I would not like to be jumping all over this game, and it is hard to pick the bones out of it. There won't be lots of goals. Palace are still after Europe but they have not got enough to get anywhere near. They will get the win in this one though.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

