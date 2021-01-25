Crystal Palace vs West Ham preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Crystal Palace vs West Ham in the Premier League on Tuesday; kick-off 6pm.

Team news

Crystal Palace are set to welcome back Wilfried Zaha for the Premier League visit of West Ham on Tuesday evening.

Zaha was absent for the 4-0 loss at Manchester City last time out following a knock but is available once again, although Palace boss Roy Hodgson will be without defender James Tomkins due to "an accident in training".

Visa issues mean Jean-Philippe Mateta will not make his debut after signing on loan from Mainz last week, while Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and Connor Wickham are all unavailable.

West Ham manager David Moyes has no fresh injury concerns to deal with. Arthur Masuaku remains sidelined as he recovers from knee surgery.

Moyes could make a number of changes from the side that beat Doncaster in the FA Cup at the weekend.

How to follow

Follow Crystal Palace vs West Ham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows' prediction

"Don't listen to him, this muppet gets us wrong every week," tweeted one Hammers fan on social media.

He has a point.

Is it time to put faith in the improving Hammers?

This muppet took on David Moyes' side in their last two against Burnley and West Brom and my fingers were well and truly burnt. Are they really capable of a top-eight finish though? If they get there it will be based around being very disciplined at the back. In their last four Premier League games, they've shipped just one goal - a metric backed up by expected goals data of just 1.94. It's Manchester City levels of rearguard action.

Moyes' men rarely make mistakes or get pulled out of position. The ever-improving Declan Rice leads by example in that regard.

However, Palace will have Wilfried Zaha back for this one, they've lost all three matches without him this season. He gives them a crucial out-ball.

That was on show in the corresponding meeting between these two in December that finished 1-1 with Palace perhaps unfortunate not to take maximum points as Sebastien Haller turned into Didier Drogba for a split-second which was enough time to score a one-in-a-million overhead kick.

This one will be nitty. It'll be gritty. It's most likely to be a draw. Muppets never learn do they?

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games against West Ham (W2 D2), their longest unbeaten streak against the Hammers in the competition.

West Ham, who were beaten 2-1 at Selhurst Park last season, have never lost back-to-back away league matches against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have won just four of their last 22 home Premier League London derbies (D6 L12), meanwhile West Ham have that identical record in their last 22 away London derbies in the competition - W4 D6 L12.

Only Fulham (1) have picked up fewer points in Premier League London derbies so far this season than West Ham (5 - W1 D2 L2). The Hammers have lost five of their last six away London derby matches, drawing the other.

Since beating West Brom 5-1 at the start of December, Crystal Palace have scored just five further goals in their eight Premier League matches (W1 D4 L3), failing to score on four occasions in this run.

