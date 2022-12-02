 Skip to content
Cameroon vs Brazil. FIFA World Cup Group G.

Lusail Iconic StadiumAttendance85,986.

Cameroon 1

  • V Aboubakar (92nd minute, sent off 93rd minute)

Brazil 0

    World Cup 2022 - Cameroon 1-0 Brazil: Vincent Aboubakar's late winner not enough to earn last-16 place

    Match report as Cameroon beat Brazil 1-0 thanks to late Vincent Aboubakar header; result not enough for Rigobert Song's side to make last 16, while Brazil hold onto top spot in Group G and face South Korea in next round; Switzerland finish second after beating Serbia and will play Portugal

    Joe Shread

    @JoeShreadSky

    Friday 2 December 2022 21:10, UK

    Cameroon&#39;s Vincent Aboubakar, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Cameroon and Brazil, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
    Image: Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar celebrates his late winner with his team-mates

    Vincent Aboubakar's stoppage-time header earned Cameroon a memorable late win over five-time world champions Brazil, but it wasn't enough for the African side to claim a place in the last 16 of the World Cup.

    Cameroon went into the game knowing they needed to beat Brazil to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for the knockouts and they upheld their end of the bargain thanks to their captain Aboubakar, who was sent off for his celebrations in the wake of his late winner.

    However, Switzerland's win over Serbia meant Cameroon were unable to make up enough ground in Group G to make the next round, regardless of their result over Brazil.

    The South Americans held onto top spot in the group thanks to a superior goal difference over Switzerland, meaning they will face South Korea for a place in the quarter-finals on Monday evening.

    Team news

    • Brazil made nine changes with qualification already secured - Alves captained the side, while Fred and Militao were the only players to keep their places.
    • Cameroon made four alterations, with Wooh, Ebosse, Aboubakar and Ngamaleu replacing Castelletto, N'Koulou, Hongla and Toko Ekambi.

    More to follow...

