73' Substitution, Ethiopia. Shemekit Gugesa replaces Dawa Hotessa.

73' Substitution, Ethiopia. Ahmed Reshid replaces Ramadan Yusef.

72' Substitution, Ethiopia. Bezabih Melayu replaces Mesud Mohammed.

71' Offside, Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.

70' Substitution, Cameroon. Ignatius Ganago replaces Karl Toko Ekambi.

69' Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.

67' Goal! Cameroon 4, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Hongla with a through ball following a fast break.

67' Foul by James Léa Siliki (Cameroon).

67' Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

66' Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

66' Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

62' Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Teklemariam Shanko.

62' Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

59' Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

59' Teklemariam Shanko (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

58' Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Amanuel Yohannes.

58' Attempt blocked. James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.

57' Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

57' Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nouhou Tolo.

56' Substitution, Cameroon. James Léa Siliki replaces Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

55' Goal! Cameroon 3, Ethiopia 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu following a fast break.

53' Goal! Cameroon 2, Ethiopia 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Collins Fai with a cross.

52' Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mesud Mohammed.

50' Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

50' Foul by Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia).

48' Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).

48' Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Attempt saved. Firew Solomon (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramadan Yusef.

Second Half begins Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1.

45' Substitution, Ethiopia. Firew Solomon replaces Surafel Dagnachew.

45'+1' First Half ends, Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1.

45'+1' Attempt blocked. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

45'+1' Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dawa Hotessa.

45' Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).

45' Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

44' Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.

43' Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

43' Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.

39' Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.

38' Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.

37' Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

37' Foul by Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia).

35' Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

34' Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.

32' Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

29' Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).

28' Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa following a set piece situation.

28' Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

27' Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

27' Foul by Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia).

25' Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

25' Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

24' Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

24' Attempt saved. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Suleman Hamid with a through ball.

22' Attempt missed. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael.

21' Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

19' Martin Hongla (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

19' Foul by Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia).

18' Attempt missed. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Surafel Dagnachew following a fast break.

17' Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

15' Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon).

15' Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

15' Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

15' Foul by Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia).

10' Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

10' Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).

8' Goal! Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Collins Fai with a cross.

8' Attempt saved. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

7' Martin Hongla (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

4' Goal! Cameroon 0, Ethiopia 1. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael with a cross.

1' Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

1' Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).

First Half begins.