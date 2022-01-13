Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Cameroon vs Ethiopia. Africa Cup of Nations Group A.

Olembe Stadium.

Cameroon 4

  • K Ekambi (8th minute, 67th minute)
  • V Aboubakar (53rd minute, 55th minute)

Ethiopia 1

  • D Hotessa (4th minute)

substitution icon

Substitution, Ethiopia. Shemekit Gugesa replaces Dawa Hotessa.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ethiopia. Ahmed Reshid replaces Ramadan Yusef.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ethiopia. Bezabih Melayu replaces Mesud Mohammed.

offside icon

Offside, Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.

substitution icon

Substitution, Cameroon. Ignatius Ganago replaces Karl Toko Ekambi.

substitution icon

Substitution, Cameroon. Clinton N'Jie replaces Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu.

goal icon

Goal! Cameroon 4, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Hongla with a through ball following a fast break.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James Léa Siliki (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the right wing.

corner icon

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Teklemariam Shanko.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Teklemariam Shanko (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Amanuel Yohannes.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.

offside icon

Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nouhou Tolo.

substitution icon

Substitution, Cameroon. James Léa Siliki replaces Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

goal icon

Goal! Cameroon 3, Ethiopia 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu following a fast break.

goal icon

Goal! Cameroon 2, Ethiopia 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Collins Fai with a cross.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mesud Mohammed.

free_kick_won icon

Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Collins Fai (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Firew Solomon (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramadan Yusef.

start icon

Second Half begins Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1.

substitution icon

Substitution, Ethiopia. Firew Solomon replaces Surafel Dagnachew.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dawa Hotessa.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Ethiopia. Conceded by Nouhou Tolo.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Amanuel Yohannes (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

post icon

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.

corner icon

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Aschalew Tamene.

free_kick_won icon

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

corner icon

Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.

offside icon

Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa following a set piece situation.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

free_kick_won icon

Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Suleman Hamid with a through ball.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael.

miss icon

Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

free_kick_won icon

Martin Hongla (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia).

miss icon

Attempt missed. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Surafel Dagnachew following a fast break.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon).

free_kick_won icon

Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

yellow_card icon

Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the right wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia).

free_kick_won icon

Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).

goal icon

Goal! Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Collins Fai with a cross.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

yellow_card icon

Martin Hongla (Cameroon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

goal icon

Goal! Cameroon 0, Ethiopia 1. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael with a cross.

free_kick_won icon

Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Martin Hongla (Cameroon).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.