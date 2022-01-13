Cameroon vs Ethiopia. Africa Cup of Nations Group A.
Olembe Stadium.
Offside, Cameroon. Vincent Aboubakar tries a through ball, but André-Frank Zambo Anguissa is caught offside.
Goal! Cameroon 4, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Hongla with a through ball following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.
Attempt blocked. James Léa Siliki (Cameroon) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karl Toko Ekambi.
Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Nouhou Tolo.
Goal! Cameroon 3, Ethiopia 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu following a fast break.
Goal! Cameroon 2, Ethiopia 1. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Collins Fai with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mesud Mohammed.
Attempt saved. Firew Solomon (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ramadan Yusef.
Attempt blocked. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dawa Hotessa.
Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu with a cross following a corner.
Attempt missed. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Suleman Hamid with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael.
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Attempt missed. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Surafel Dagnachew following a fast break.
Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.
Goal! Cameroon 1, Ethiopia 1. Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Collins Fai with a cross.
Attempt saved. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
Goal! Cameroon 0, Ethiopia 1. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael with a cross.