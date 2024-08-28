 Skip to content
Cardiff City vs Southampton. Carabao Cup Second Round.

Cardiff City StadiumAttendance7,225.

Cardiff City 3

  • R Colwill (21st minute)
  • R Edwards (48th minute own goal)
  • A Robertson (57th minute)

Southampton 5

  • M Espanha Fernandes (10th minute)
  • S Amo-Ameyaw (30th minute)
  • C Archer (55th minute, 94th minute)
  • J Bree (91st minute)

Cardiff 3-5 Southampton: Late goals from James Bree and Cameron Archer fire Saints into Carabao Cup third round

Report and free match highlights as Southampton won an eight-goal thriller away at Cardiff City; James Bree and Cameron Archer scored in stoppage time to book spot in third round of the Carabao Cup

Wednesday 28 August 2024 23:43, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the Carabao Cup second-round match between Cardiff City and Southampton

Two goals in added time from James Bree and Cameron Archer earned Southampton their first win of the season as they secured a 5-3 triumph at Cardiff City Stadium.

Bree's 30-yard screamer was the fourth time the Premier League side had gone ahead and Archer's second added an extra bit of security at the end of a superb Carabao Cup second-round match.

Three times Cardiff had hit back to level and the game was hanging in the balance as the referee ordered five minutes of added time. That was enough for Bree to notch his first goal for the club and Archer to grab his second.

Carabao Cup third-round draw:

  • Liverpool vs West Ham
  • Man City vs Watford
  • Arsenal vs Bolton
  • Manchester United vs Barnsley
  • Wycombe vs Aston Villa
  • Coventry vs Tottenham
  • Walsall vs Leicester
  • Brentford vs Leyton Orient
  • Blackpool vs Sheffield Wednesday
  • Preston vs Fulham
  • Everton vs Southampton
  • QPR vs Crystal Palace
  • Stoke vs Fleetwood
  • Brighton vs Wolves
  • AFC Wimbledon vs Newcastle
  • Chelsea vs Barrow

Mateus Fernandes started paying back some of the £15 million fee Southampton paid to bring him to St Mary's from the Portuguese top-flight with a goal on his full debut. The 20-year-old striker, signed from Sporting on 20 August having played on loan at Estoril last season, scored in the 10th minute to kick-start a goalfest.

Samuel Amo-Amayaw scores his first goal for Southampton against Cardiff City.
Image: Samuel Amo-Amayaw scored his first goal for Southampton against Cardiff City

Both managers made 11 changes from their weekend outings as youth was given its chance to shine in each line-up. Russell Martin gave first starts for the club to Fernandes, Archer, Charlie Taylor and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Southampton enjoyed 71 per cent possession in the first half and put it to good use. The 18-year-old Sam Amo-Ameyaw added a second before the break but only after Rubin Colwill had hit the target with a 30-yard screamer.

Cardiff equalised at the start of the second half when Joe Lumley parried a cross from the right by Raheem Conte into defender Ronnie Edwards for an own goal, but then Archer conjured up his first goal for the club to make it 3-2 to Saints.

Carabao Cup dates:

  • Round Three: w/c September 16/23
  • Round Four: October 30
  • Quarter-finals: December 18
  • Semi-finals: January 8 (first leg) & February 5 (second leg)
  • Final: March 16

A minute later Colwill, playing in front of on-looking Wales manager Craig Bellamy, curled in a cross to the far post for Conte to head down to enable Alex Robertson to volley home his first goal for his new club to level things up at 3-3 in the 56th minute.

Two goals in added time settled the matter and sent the Saints marching into the third round.

Martin 'annoyed' despite Southampton win

Southampton boss Russell Martin:

"I'm really happy with the win and I'm pleased for my young players. But there is also a lot to be annoyed about."

"We conceded three goals and the game descended into chaos in the second half. It was a moment of brilliance for their first goal from a player I have admired for a long time (Rubin Colwill), but we took our foot off the gas and dropped their intensity.

"That was a big learning curve for the younger players. They took some liberties in the first half and they will be better for the experience and they showed real grit.

"I thought James Bree was outstanding and we wanted the team to put pressure on the players who are playing in the Premier League. They did that and it will have been a great night of learning for them."

Positives to take for Cardiff

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut:

"We can take a lot of positives from the game when we see the youngsters playing against a Premier League club."

"We had it in our hands at one stage and had Cian Ashford hit the target with his big chance it might have been different.

"But they showed their quality and experience in the end. It was disappointing to concede just a few minutes into added time. It would have been nice and exciting to have taken it to penalties.

"In the first half we showed them too much respect and I told them that at half-time. In the second half we used a high press and it was good."

