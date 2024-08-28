Cardiff 3-5 Southampton: Late goals from James Bree and Cameron Archer fire Saints into Carabao Cup third round

Two goals in added time from James Bree and Cameron Archer earned Southampton their first win of the season as they secured a 5-3 triumph at Cardiff City Stadium.

Bree's 30-yard screamer was the fourth time the Premier League side had gone ahead and Archer's second added an extra bit of security at the end of a superb Carabao Cup second-round match.

Three times Cardiff had hit back to level and the game was hanging in the balance as the referee ordered five minutes of added time. That was enough for Bree to notch his first goal for the club and Archer to grab his second.

Mateus Fernandes started paying back some of the £15 million fee Southampton paid to bring him to St Mary's from the Portuguese top-flight with a goal on his full debut. The 20-year-old striker, signed from Sporting on 20 August having played on loan at Estoril last season, scored in the 10th minute to kick-start a goalfest.

Image: Samuel Amo-Amayaw scored his first goal for Southampton against Cardiff City

Both managers made 11 changes from their weekend outings as youth was given its chance to shine in each line-up. Russell Martin gave first starts for the club to Fernandes, Archer, Charlie Taylor and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Southampton enjoyed 71 per cent possession in the first half and put it to good use. The 18-year-old Sam Amo-Ameyaw added a second before the break but only after Rubin Colwill had hit the target with a 30-yard screamer.

Cardiff equalised at the start of the second half when Joe Lumley parried a cross from the right by Raheem Conte into defender Ronnie Edwards for an own goal, but then Archer conjured up his first goal for the club to make it 3-2 to Saints.

A minute later Colwill, playing in front of on-looking Wales manager Craig Bellamy, curled in a cross to the far post for Conte to head down to enable Alex Robertson to volley home his first goal for his new club to level things up at 3-3 in the 56th minute.

Two goals in added time settled the matter and sent the Saints marching into the third round.

Martin 'annoyed' despite Southampton win

Southampton boss Russell Martin:

"I'm really happy with the win and I'm pleased for my young players. But there is also a lot to be annoyed about."

"We conceded three goals and the game descended into chaos in the second half. It was a moment of brilliance for their first goal from a player I have admired for a long time (Rubin Colwill), but we took our foot off the gas and dropped their intensity.

"That was a big learning curve for the younger players. They took some liberties in the first half and they will be better for the experience and they showed real grit.

"I thought James Bree was outstanding and we wanted the team to put pressure on the players who are playing in the Premier League. They did that and it will have been a great night of learning for them."

Positives to take for Cardiff

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut:

"We can take a lot of positives from the game when we see the youngsters playing against a Premier League club."

"We had it in our hands at one stage and had Cian Ashford hit the target with his big chance it might have been different.

"But they showed their quality and experience in the end. It was disappointing to concede just a few minutes into added time. It would have been nice and exciting to have taken it to penalties.

"In the first half we showed them too much respect and I told them that at half-time. In the second half we used a high press and it was good."