Cardiff City 0-2 Swansea: Jamal Lowe double gives Swans South Wales derby win

Jamal Lowe scored twice as Swansea continued their South Wales derby dominance with a 2-0 win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Without a goal since October 24, the former Portsmouth and Wigan forward gave Swansea the lead early on when his tame effort beat Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies (6).

Bluebirds midfielder Joe Ralls was sent off for a second bookable offence (67) before Lowe compounded a miserable afternoon for the hosts when he added a brilliant second after a fast break (72).

Cardiff's four-match winning streak comes to a close as a result, while Swansea climb above Bournemouth into second ahead of the remainder of Saturday's Championship action.

How Swansea won another South Wales derby

With two wins and three clean sheets from the last three meetings, Swansea would have been confident going into the game and after heading straight for the final third in the opening minutes, they were quickly rewarded.

Image: Jamal Lowe scored his first goals since October at the Cardiff City Stadium

A hopeful cross from Jake Bidwell was cushioned into the path of Lowe by Connor Roberts, allowing the forward to hit a tame shot that escaped the grasp of Smithies and trickled over the line.

They might have been further ahead shortly after were it not for Smithies, who redeemed himself by pushing Matt Grimes' wicked effort onto the left-hand post after a short corner routine from the visitors.

It was a surprise to see Cardiff looking subdued after a run of four straight wins and to intensify their frustrations, top scorer Kieffer Moore limped off with just under an hour gone, moments after he fashioned a clever backheeled effort over the crossbar.

Things soon went from bad to worse as Ralls was dismissed for a second bookable offence. Following Swansea pressure, he lost control of the ball and lunged in on Korey Smith as he tried to regain it, making referee John Brooks' decision a simple one.

Swansea took full advantage of their advantage in personnel as, five minutes later, Lowe added his second of the afternoon with a cool, calm finish with the outside of his right boot after a mazy run through the middle of the park to make sure of a comfortable derby victory.

Man of the match - Jamal Lowe

Sky Sports' Keith Andrews...

"I thought he was outstanding in his overall performance. He was a constant thorn in the side for Cardiff all afternoon."

⭐️@SkyBetChamp Man of the Match, @SwansOfficial’s Jamal Lowe



Goals ⚽️⚽️

Shots 5 - most in match

On target 2 - joint most in match

Touches in opposition box 8 - most in match pic.twitter.com/GVabyNPr2B — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 12, 2020

What's next?

Both sides are next in action on Wednesday December 16. Swansea travel to Pride Park to face Derby at 5.30pm, live on Sky Sports Football, while Cardiff host Birmingham at the Cardiff City Stadium at 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football Red Button.