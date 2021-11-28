47' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Christian Ramírez.

47' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Ferguson.

47' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.

Second Half begins Celtic 1, Aberdeen 1.

45'+5' First Half ends, Celtic 1, Aberdeen 1.

45'+4' Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.

45'+4' Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

45'+4' Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

45'+2' Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liel Abada.

45' James McCarthy (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

45' Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

44' Offside, Celtic. David Turnbull tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

42' Attempt missed. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross.

42' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Bates.

37' Foul by Stephen Welsh (Celtic).

37' Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

33' Goal! Celtic 1, Aberdeen 1. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

31' Penalty conceded by Liel Abada (Celtic) after a foul in the penalty area.

31' Penalty Aberdeen. David Bates draws a foul in the penalty area.

31' Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Hart.

31' Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

29' Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

29' Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

29' Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

28' Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

28' David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

28' Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

26' Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

25' Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

25' Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

23' Offside, Celtic. Josip Juranovic tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

20' Goal! Celtic 1, Aberdeen 0. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

20' Attempt blocked. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jota.

20' Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Welsh.

16' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jonny Hayes.

15' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Bates.

15' Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jota.

13' Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

13' Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

12' Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

12' David Bates (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Ferguson.

8' James McCarthy (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

8' Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

8' Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

3' Foul by Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen).

3' Joe Hart (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

2' Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

2' Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

First Half begins.