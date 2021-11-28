Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Celtic vs Aberdeen. Scottish Premiership.

Celtic Park.

Celtic 1

  • J Neves Filipe (20th minute)

Aberdeen 1

  • L Ferguson (33rd minute pen)

corner icon

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Christian Ramírez.

corner icon

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Ferguson.

corner icon

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Josip Juranovic.

start icon

Second Half begins Celtic 1, Aberdeen 1.

first_half_end icon

First Half ends, Celtic 1, Aberdeen 1.

offside icon

Offside, Celtic. Anthony Ralston tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.

free_kick_won icon

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Callum McGregor (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Liel Abada.

free_kick_won icon

James McCarthy (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

offside icon

Offside, Celtic. David Turnbull tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

miss icon

Attempt missed. Stephen Welsh (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Turnbull with a cross.

corner icon

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Bates.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Stephen Welsh (Celtic).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

penalty_goal icon

Goal! Celtic 1, Aberdeen 1. Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

penalty_lost icon

Penalty conceded by Liel Abada (Celtic) after a foul in the penalty area.

penalty_won icon

Penalty Aberdeen. David Bates draws a foul in the penalty area.

corner icon

Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Joe Hart.

attempt_saved icon

Attempt saved. Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christian Ramírez.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

free_kick_won icon

Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

yellow_card icon

Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_won icon

David Turnbull (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen).

yellow_card icon

Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

free_kick_won icon

Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

offside icon

Offside, Celtic. Josip Juranovic tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.

goal icon

Goal! Celtic 1, Aberdeen 0. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Callum McGregor.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Josip Juranovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jota.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. Jota (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen Welsh.

corner icon

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jonny Hayes.

corner icon

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by David Bates.

attempt_blocked icon

Attempt blocked. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jota.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Anthony Ralston (Celtic).

free_kick_won icon

Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

free_kick_won icon

David Bates (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

corner icon

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Lewis Ferguson.

free_kick_won icon

James McCarthy (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

free_kick_won icon

Jota (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Lewis Ferguson (Aberdeen).

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by Christian Ramírez (Aberdeen).

free_kick_won icon

Joe Hart (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

free_kick_won icon

Marley Watkins (Aberdeen) wins a free kick on the left wing.

free_kick_lost icon

Foul by James McCarthy (Celtic).

start icon

First Half begins.

line_up icon

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.