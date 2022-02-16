Celtic 1-3 Bodo/Glimt: Hoops face uphill battle to stay in Europa Conference League

Bodo/Glimt cruised to a 3-1 win at Celtic to hand the Norwegian champions the advantage heading into the second leg of their Europa Conference knockout play-off tie.

The visitors made an early breakthrough after a well-worked move was finished by Runar Espejord, before Amahl Pellegrino's close-range strike doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half.

Despite Daizen Maeda's glancing header giving Celtic hope of a comeback with 11 minutes to go, Bodo/Glimt soon restored their two-goal advantage thanks to Hugo Vetlesen's deflected strike.

As a result, Kjetil Knutsen's team now have one foot in the next round ahead of the return leg in Norway on February 24 as Celtic's 17-game unbeaten run came to an end.

Celtic suffer European blow after rare loss

Celtic came up against opponents who arrived in Glasgow ready to play their hosts at their own game. Like Ange Postecoglou, visiting boss Knutsen started with three forwards supported by two attacking midfielders while his team were prepared to build from the back and press high up the park.

The visitors had not played a competitive game since December 12 and had lost players to Krasnodar, Lens, Hertha Berlin and Schalke since clinching their second consecutive Norwegian title.

However, they made a flying start and Joe Hart had already made saves before Espejord, a new signing from Heerenveen, slotted home inside seven minutes after some sharp passing around the edge of the Celtic box. Carl Starfelt could not get close enough to make the challenge as the forward netted from 12 yards.

Maeda had Celtic's best two openings of the first half, just either side of the goal. The Japanese centre-forward opted to pass the first time when a shot looked on and he could not pick out Liel Abada with his square ball. Maeda mis-kicked from his next opportunity.

Team news Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou made a string of changes from the side that beat Raith Rovers in the Scottish Cup at the weekend. Joe Hart, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tom Rogic were the only players to keep their places, while Callum McGregor skippering the team after missing Sunday’s tie,

The visiting goalkeeper made simple saves from Jota's speculative effort and Abada's weak strike but Celtic were struggling to create clear-cut chances. Nothing was coming off for attacking midfielders Tom Rogic and Matt O'Riley while Maeda was not linking play.

The first half could have got worse for Celtic when the ball fell for the unmarked Vetlesen in the home box but the midfielder sliced wide.

Celtic came out after the break with a bit more impetus. Jota and Callum McGregor shot over from 20 yards and the latter played Maeda in behind but the forward shot against goalkeeper Nikita Haikin.

The visitors doubled their lead in the 55th minute following some poor Celtic defending. Ola Solbakken skinned Greg Taylor and delivered a low cross. Espejord's flick left Josip Juranovic out of position and Pellegrino had time to stab past Hart from six yards.

Abada soon headed over from a good chance and Jota forced an acrobatic save but the visitors showed another side to their game with an organised defensive shape.

Celtic Park erupted with hope when Maeda headed home Juranovic's near-post cross but the visitors regrouped with a post-goal huddle and soon restored their two-goal cushion when Vetlesen's 25-yard strike hit off McGregor and looped over Hart.

Substitutes James Forrest and Reo Hatate could not make the most of late chances to reduce the deficit.

'Bodo/Glimt thoroughly deserved to win'

Andy Walker on Sky Sports News:

"Bodo/Glimt thoroughly deserved to win this tie, they controlled the game from start to finish, got an early goal through Espejord, lovely one-touch football in and around the box.

"And then Pellegrino scored a second goal and when Celtic got one back with about 10 minutes to go from Maeda, you thought that might give them a lift.

"But they did not get any sort of a lift, they did not have time and it was very deflating to see Bodo/Glimt get a two-goal advantage almost immediately.

"And they thoroughly deserved their two-goal victory here."

Celtic brought back down to earth by Norwegian champions

Celtic headed into Thursday night's Europa Conference knockout first-leg play-off tie in rude health, on top of the Scottish Premiership on the back of a magnificent 17-game unbeaten run that had their fans confident of getting past Bodo/Glimt.

For one thing, the Norwegians had not played since retaining their title on December 12, meaning surely they would be suffering from a bit of ring rust at what was a bouncing Parkhead ahead of kick-off.

Not only that, but Ange Postecoglou's in-form side had also brushed aside champions Rangers at home at the start of February, but that is not how it played out in Glasgow as the hosts were given the run around by opponents who had, do not forget, humiliated Jose Mourinho's Roma team 6-1 earlier in the competition.

You can see why on the basis of this classy display, with the visitors thoroughly deserving their 3-1 lead heading into the return leg a week on Thursday in what now looks like mission impossible for Celtic.

Richard Morgan

Postecoglou bemoans Celtic's lack of composure

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou:

"We weren't clinical and they were - they had two chances second half, one was a deflection.

"We lacked composure in the front third. Obviously goals change the perspective for everyone - they were able to get their goals and we didn't.

"I thought we were in control in the second half then they got their goal on counter. I always know that's a possibility.

"They got a deflection and things didn't work but in the overall context they were more clinical than us in important areas. They were super-efficient in the front third.

"It's only half-time so there's another game to go and we'll go and play our football and see what we do.

"We've just got to go there and play our football again. We've scored goals away in tough places so it's a good challenge for us."

Knutsen: We controlled most of the game really well

Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen:

"It was a really good performance. You have to remember we are still in pre-season.

"The atmosphere in the stadium was amazing so it was a great experience for all of us.

"It was a hard game because against this team you have to be smart with your defending. If you give Celtic space you are in big trouble. We closed off the space inside.

"I felt we controlled most of the game really well. We were a little bit lucky with the third goal. We were really tired in the

last 15 minutes."

Celtic host Dundee in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday; kick-off 3pm. The second leg takes place on Thursday February 24 at the Aspmyra Stadion at 5.45pm.