Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord: Gustaf Lagerbielke's late header ends Celtic's Champions League drought

Gustaf Lagerbielke's first Celtic goal earned them a long-awaited Champions League victory to end a disappointing campaign on a high.

With hopes of European football after Christmas already over, Brendan Rodgers was hoping for a night to remember as the Hoops looked for their first home win in Europe's elite competition for a decade.

Luis Palma's perfect first-half penalty, after Liam Scales was brought down in the box, gave Celtic hope of a famous night under the lights at Parkhead.

Yankuba Minteh looked to have rescued a draw for the Eredivisie Champions late on, but substitute Lagerbielke nodded in Matt O'Riley's ball in stoppage time to earn Celtic their first Champions League victory since Anderlecht in Brussels in 2017.

The Hoops finished bottom of Group E on four points while Feyenoord will drop into the Europa League.

How Celtic finally claimed Champions League victory

Image: Gustaf Lagerbielke's first Celtic goal secured the victory

Celtic had the best of the early possession and Callum McGregor had the chance to open the scoring after collecting from Matt O'Riley in the box, but he fired his effort straight at goalkeeper Justin Bijlow.

Kyogo Furuhashi then found himself through on goal but the striker took one touch too many and Bijlow saved with his feet.

Celtic were forced into a change less than 20 minutes into the match, with Tomoki Iwata replaced by Paulo Bernardo after injuring himself in a challenge with Quinten Timber.

Team news Brendan Rodgers made two changes to the side which started Sunday's disappointing defeat at Kilmarnock. Stephen Welsh replaced Nat Phillips in the centre of defence with Kyogo Furuhashi restored to the attack, taking the place of Hyeon-gyu Oh.

Feyenoord began to grow into the game and Santiago Gimenez thought he had given them the lead when he rounded Joe Hart to fire home in the 22nd minute, but it was ruled out for offside.

Hart then reacted well to deny Gimenez after the striker latched onto a long ball and smashed it towards the Celtic goal.

The Hoops were awarded a penalty in the 31st minute after Liam Scales went down under a challenge from Ramiz Zerrouki.

Luis Palma stepped up and showed great composure to fire straight down the middle for his second Champions League goal of the season.

Image: Luis Palma fired Celtic in front from the penalty spot

Hart then produced another fine save to deny Giminez a quick equaliser before McGregor produced a vital block to stop Timber from taking advantage.

It was end to end and Bijlow punched Palma's corner clear and claimed O'Riley's effort before Lutsharel Geertruida stuck the post for Feyenoord.

Hart came out to claim a shot after Stephen Welsh hesitated just after the break before Bejlow produced a fine save to deny Palma a second for Celtic, turning his shot away with his foot.

The former England 'keeper beat away another Feyenoord cross with Bernardo blocking Mats Wieffer's rebound as the visitors threatened again.

Image: Feyenoord's Yankuba Minteh celebrates after scoring to make it 1-1 against Celtic

Brendan Rodgers brought on 17-year-old defender Mitchel Frame for his debut as Celtic continued to hold onto their lead.

Feyenoord did find an equaliser when substitute Yankuba Minteh drilled home Gimenez's ball in the 83rd minute.

But Celtic were not finished and Lagerbielke rose to nod home O'Riley's perfect pass in stoppage time to secure a win as the home crowd exploded.

Hart then managed to beat away Minteh's effort to secure an elusive victory.

What's next?

Celtic return to the Scottish Premiership on Saturday when they host Hearts at Celtic Park, kick-off 3pm.