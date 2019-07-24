Celtic 5-0 Nomme Kalju: Leigh Griffiths scores on first-team return as Celtic dominate qualifier

Leigh Griffiths celebrates after scoring to make it 3-0 on his return to Celtic's first team

Leigh Griffiths marked his return to the starting line-up with a superb free-kick as Celtic took command of their second Champions League qualifier with a 5-0 first-leg win over Nomme Kalju.

The striker more than vindicated Neil Lennon's decision to hand him his first start for eight months seven days after making his competitive comeback off the bench following a long spell out with depression.

The Scotland international curled into the top corner from almost 30 yards to put Celtic three ahead in first-half stoppage-time.

Kristoffer Ajer celebrates scoring against Nomme Kalju

Goals in the previous 12 minutes from Kristoffer Ajer and Ryan Christie had sent Celtic on their way to an emphatic home victory and the latter and Callum McGregor were on target during an even more dominant second-half performance.

Celtic had 26 shots at goal, 14 of them on target, while Estonian champions Kalju, who are 20 games into their league season, could not test Hoops goalkeeper Scott Bain.

First competitive start of the season ✅

First wonder goal of the season ✅



Leigh, Leigh, super @Leighgriff09 💚#UCL #CELKAL pic.twitter.com/riifad0Bna — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) July 24, 2019

Griffiths came in for Lewis Morgan as Lennon started with a back three of Jozo Simunovic, Ajer and Nir Bitton. Boli Bolingoli played on the left of midfield, although the summer signing only lasted 37 minutes before limping off for Mikey

Johnston.

Celtic created chances from the off. Simunovic had two sights of goal from early corners and the visiting goalkeeper made an unorthodox stop from Christie's swerving strike.

Odsonne Edouard twice came close and Scott Brown forced a good save before the breakthrough came in the 36th minute when Ajer headed Christie's near-post free-kick in off the bar.

Christie won a 44th-minute penalty when Reginald Mbu Alidor handled as he flicked the ball into the box, and the former Inverness man sent the keeper the wrong way.

Ryan Christie celebrates with team-mates after he makes it 2-0 from the penalty spot

Griffiths had a shot diverted wide before finding the top corner with a curling effort, then punching the corner flag and sinking to his knees in celebration.

The second half was a procession of Celtic chances. Christie and James Forrest both had two strikes saved and Johnston also threatened twice before Christie curled home his second from 18 yards in the 65th minute.

Johnston forced another stop and the shots continued to rain in before McGregor drilled into the bottom corner from 22 yards in the 77th minute.

Olivier Ntcham came off the bench for his first appearance of the season following his trip to the European U21 Championship finals with France, and Celtic cruised through the closing stages.