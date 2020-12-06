90' Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).

90' Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

87' Attempt missed. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths with a cross following a corner.

87' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

87' Attempt saved. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

86' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Liam Craig replaces Craig Bryson.

84' Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mohamed Elyounoussi with a cross.

83' Goal! Celtic 1, St. Johnstone 1. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Celtic) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

81' Substitution, Celtic. Mohamed Elyounoussi replaces Kristoffer Ajer.

81' Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths.

81' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.

79' Goal! Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 1. Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stevie May.

78' Callum McGregor (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

78' Hand ball by Callum McGregor (Celtic).

76' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Stevie May.

76' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Zander Clark.

76' Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

74' Foul by Ryan Christie (Celtic).

74' Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

73' Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

71' Foul by Leigh Griffiths (Celtic).

71' Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

70' Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Leigh Griffiths with a cross following a corner.

69' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Shaun Rooney.

68' Substitution, Celtic. David Turnbull replaces Tomas Rogic.

68' Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

67' Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

67' Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

65' Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

64' David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

64' Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

64' Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

64' Attempt blocked. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie.

61' Christopher Jullien (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

61' Foul by Christopher Kane (St. Johnstone).

59' Substitution, Celtic. Leigh Griffiths replaces Scott Brown.

58' Offside, St. Johnstone. Zander Clark tries a through ball, but Christopher Kane is caught offside.

54' Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

54' Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

54' Foul by Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone).

53' Attempt missed. Greg Taylor (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

53' Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Christopher Jullien.

53' Attempt blocked. Christopher Jullien (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Christie with a cross.

53' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

49' Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

49' Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

48' Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).

48' Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

47' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Dan McNamara.

46' Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by David Wotherspoon.

45' Substitution, Celtic. Greg Taylor replaces Diego Laxalt.

Second Half begins Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0.

45'+2' First Half ends, Celtic 0, St. Johnstone 0.

45'+2' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Odsonne Edouard.

45'+2' Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alistair McCann.

41' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

41' Jamie McCart (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

39' Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Liam Gordon.

35' Attempt missed. Ryan Christie (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong.

34' Offside, St. Johnstone. David Wotherspoon tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.

32' Offside, St. Johnstone. Zander Clark tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.

30' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

30' Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

30' Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jeremie Frimpong.

26' Substitution, St. Johnstone. Christopher Kane replaces Michael O'Halloran because of an injury.

24' Foul by Diego Laxalt (Celtic).

24' Stevie May (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

22' Attempt missed. Diego Laxalt (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

22' Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum McGregor with a through ball.

21' Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).

21' Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

20' Foul by Diego Laxalt (Celtic).

20' Dan McNamara (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

18' Offside, Celtic. Scott Brown tries a through ball, but Ryan Christie is caught offside.

15' Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

15' Foul by David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone).

13' Offside, St. Johnstone. Shaun Rooney tries a through ball, but Michael O'Halloran is caught offside.

13' Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Christopher Jullien with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

11' Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11' Foul by Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone).

10' Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Nir Bitton.

10' Attempt missed. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

10' Attempt missed. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Wotherspoon with a cross following a set piece situation.

9' Foul by Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic).

9' Craig Bryson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

8' Offside, St. Johnstone. Scott Tanser tries a through ball, but Stevie May is caught offside.

6' Ryan Christie (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

2' Foul by Tomas Rogic (Celtic).

2' Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

First Half begins.