Chelsea 5-1 Ajax: Blues earn second Champions League win after five goals and three penalties in wild first half

Chelsea ran riot at Stamford Bridge by hammering 10-man Ajax 5-1 in the Champions League after a wild first half that featured five goals and three penalties.

A straight red card to Ajax midfielder Kenneth Taylor in the 17th minute for his reckless lunge on Facundo Buonanotte sparked a bonkers opening period in which a much-changed Chelsea side secured their second victory of the league phase.

Chelsea became the first team in the Champions League to have three teenagers score in one game when Marc Guiu, Estevao and Tyrique George all netted, with their starting XI having an average age of 22 years and 163 days - the second youngest in the competition's history.

Maresca's changes pay off emphatically Chelsea made 10 changes from their 3-0 win at Nottingham Forest with only midfielder Romeo Lavia keeping his place.

Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez both returned to the starting XI.

The Blues instantly made the extra-man advantage count as Guiu tapped in from close range and soon Moises Caicedo fired past 41-year-old goalkeeper Remko Pasveer with a deflected strike from 25 yards.

Ajax were given a lifeline when Wout Weghorst tucked a penalty underneath Filip Jorgensen after Tosin had clumsily fouled Raul Moro.

However, the former Manchester United loanee and Burnley striker ridiculously slid in on Enzo Fernandez in the box minutes later and the Chelsea captain restored the hosts' two-goal lead from 12 yards.

Image: Enzo Fernandez scored from the spot before handing responsibilities over to Estevao for Chelsea's second penalty

An eventful first half was capped when the ever-impressive Estevao was fouled by James McConnell and Fernandez handed the Brazilian teenager the ball to dispatch the penalty into the top left corner.

The entertainment immediately continued at the start of the second half as substitute George found the net with a deflected strike.

Chelsea attempted to pile on the misery as Jamie Gittens went close and then Estevao's overhead kick dropped wide, but the hosts had done more than enough in the opening half to put the game well out of sight.

Maresca compares Estevao to Palmer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca told TNT Sports:

"For me, he is very similar to Cole Palmer, who I had at a very similar age at Man City. Cole started to play wide because he needed to build his physicality and now he is playing inside.

"With Estevao, they are quite similar. Now he is playing wide but in the future I think he is more of an inside player.

"It's exciting to see him. The good thing about Estevao, sometimes with young players you are worried because after one game playing well and they think they are top.

"But Estevao is polite, humble and wants to learn. His family did a job there. We are happy in the way he performs but also because he is a nice boy, a good boy."

The future is bright for Chelsea

Sky Sports' David Richardson at Stamford Bridge:

Chelsea's starting XI looked more Conference League than Champions League, but the youngsters proved their worth on Europe's biggest stage.

Estevao dazzled again as Marc Guiu and Tyrique George helped make teenage history in the competition. The kids are alright.

Image: Tyrique George added a fifth for Chelsea's young side

The 16-year-old winger Ryan Kavuma McQueen didn't come off the bench to make his Chelsea debut, but 17-year-old Reggie Walsh did having been with the club's academy since the age of seven.

Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo's returns to the starting XI brought experience as they continue to look worth every penny of their transfer fees.

Chelsea's season is building momentum with four consecutive wins after a flurry of red cards, and that is without their best player Cole Palmer. The future's bright.

