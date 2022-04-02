Chelsea 1-4 Brentford: Christian Eriksen scores as Bees seal incredible derby win at Stamford Bridge

Brentford produced perhaps the performance of the season to thrash Chelsea 4-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, with Christian Eriksen among the goal scorers as they sealed a first west London derby victory at their rivals in 83 years.

Thomas Frank's side impressed in the first half but trailed three minutes into the second when Antonio Rudiger fired home an incredible thunderbolt from 35 yards.

Rudiger and Chelsea supporters celebrated the goal-of-the-season contender wildly - and no one expected what was to come next.

Vitaly Janelt blasted in an equaliser from the edge of the box just two minutes later, sparking a spell which saw the two teams slug away at each other. During the chaos, Kristoffer Ajer pulled off a superb block to deny Kai Havertz.

But it was the Bees who then struck again with a lightning breakaway led by Bryan Mbeumo, who teed up Eriksen to tuck in the second from close range.

It's another chapter in the fairy-tale return to football for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest at the Euros last summer but marked his comeback to the international stage with a goal for Denmark last week.

As for the Brentford story, that looks set to continue in the Premier League next season after this incredible win.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (5), Azpilicueta (5), Rudiger (7), Silva (6), Alonso (4), Kante (5), Loftus-Cheek (5), Mount (5), Werner (4), Ziyech (6), Havertz (5).



Subs: James (6), Kovacic (6), Lukaku (5).



Brentford: Raya (8), Henry (7), Pinnock (7), Jansson (7), Ajer (8), Norgaard (8), Eriksen (8), Janelt (9), Roerslev (7), Mbeumo (8), Toney (7).



Subs: Jensen (6), Wissa (8) Canos (N/A).



Man of the Match: Vitaly Janelt

Janelt found the net again on the hour mark after a superb pass from Ivan Toney and although Chelsea threw themselves forward in search of a goal back - and should have got one when Havertz rolled a shot from a one-on-one wide - sub Yoane Wissa capitalised on Rudiger's poor clearance to fire in a fourth.

Image: Yoane Wissa blasts in Brentford's fourth at Chelsea

"Champions of Europe? You're having a laugh," sang the travelling supporters, witnessing one of the greatest days in their club's history.

Team news Chelsea made four changes from their FA Cup win at Middlesbrough, with Romelu Lukaku dropping to the bench and Kai Havertz starting up front. Marcos Alonso took Malang Sarr’s place at left-back, N’Golo Kante came in for Mateo Kovacic in midfield, while Timo Werner replaced Christian Pulisic in attack.

Brentford made two changes from the side which lost 2-1 at Leicester before the international break. Christian Eriksen and Mads Roerslev came into the side, with Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen dropped to the bench.

The short-term value of the victory is huge - Brentford are now 11 points clear of the relegation zone - and the memories of this triumph will live long in the memory for Bees fans.

The Chelsea season ticket holders - the only Blues fans allowed in due to government sanctions - will want to move on quickly, with the defence of their Champions League title on the line against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

They had won their last five in the league and pre-game it felt as though Brentford's Premier League fate would more likely be decided by their clash with Watford in a couple of weeks' time. Brentford, after all, had failed to score in their two previous meetings with Chelsea this season.

Image: Kai Havertz missed a good one-on-one chance

However, in their first league game at Chelsea since November 1946, a surprise formation switch to 3-5-2 saw Brentford put their hosts under pressure from the off.

They should have been a couple clear with just 11 minutes on the clock, with Toney miscuing a lob from Edouard Mendy's gift of a pass before the striker headed a cross narrowly over the bar.

An Eriksen free-kick and a Toney drive were among the other chances they created during an impressive opening.

Chelsea had to wait until the 21st minute for their first attempt when Mason Mount shot over and although there were subsequent efforts from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mount and Rudiger, they were tame ones, with the hosts struggling to break through the Brentford system.

Chelsea's best moment of the first half came on 40 minutes, when Hakim Ziyech forced Bees goalkeeper David Raya to brilliantly tip over his bar, and they began the second half positively.

But Brentford seized the west London bragging rights in sensational style - and worryingly for Chelsea, with the gap to an Arsenal side with a game in hand now just five points, their north London neighbours could be coming for them too.

Chelsea are in Champions League action on Tuesday as they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final; 8pm kick-off. Then on Saturday, April 9 the Blues go to Southampton in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

Meanwhile, Brentford host West Ham on Sunday, April 10; kick-off 2pm.