Chelsea 2-0 Burnley: Thomas Tuchel registers first win through Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso goals

Thomas Tuchel registered his first win in charge of Chelsea as goals from Cesar Azpilicueta and the recalled Marcos Alonso helped his side see off Burnley 2-0.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta, playing under his eighth Blues manager, finished off a fine flowing move five minutes before half-time to open the scoring at Stamford Bridge.

Alonso, making his first start since September after being frozen out under the previous boss Frank Lampard, sealed the victory late on with a fine strike (84).

Image: Marcos Alonso marked his return to the Chelsea starting XI with a goal against Burnley

As a result, Chelsea have moved up to seventh in the Premier League, while Burnley slip to 16th in the table below Newcastle on goals scored.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (6), Alonso (8), Rudiger (7), Silva (6), Azpilicueta (8), Jorginho (7), Kovacic (6), Mount (8), Hudson-Odoi (9), Abrahamm(6), Werner (6)



Subs: Pulisic (8), James (6) ,Havertz (6)



Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (6), Tarkowski (8), Mee (6), Pieters (6), McNeil (6), Westwood (6), Cork (6), Brady (6), Vydra (6), Wood (6)

Subs: Gudmundsson (6), Rodriguez (6), Mumbongo (6)



Man of the match: Callum Hudson-Odoi

How Chelsea got back to winning ways at the Bridge

Tuchel's Chelsea reign began with a tepid goalless draw at home to Wolves in midweek when all eyes were on the new man's first-ever line-up, and the German again caused a few raised eyebrows when the team sheet dropped in west London.

Most surprising was the inclusion of Spain left-back Alonso, picked to start ahead of England international Ben Chilwell, while there were also places in his starting XI for Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham.

Image: Mason Mount was back in Chelsea's starting XI against Burnley

Werner's struggles in front of goal continued, though, with the striker misfiring horribly when set up by the impressive Callum Hudson-Odoi just before the half-hour mark, although that frustration was soon forgotten as Chelsea took the lead.

Jorgino began the eye-catching move deep inside his own half, before Mount took over and after driving forward, he in turn picked out Hudson-Odoi on the right side of the area, before the forward slipped in Azpilicueta.

The right-back still had a lot of work to do, though, to beat Nick Pope from an acute angle, but his powerful shot flew past the England goalkeeper, albeit with the help of a slight deflection off Erik Pieters.

That strike appeared to settle the hosts down and it was one-way traffic in the second half - the visitors failed to register a shot on target in the entire 90 game - as Tuchel's team looked for the all-important second goal to end the game, which came eventually and in some style.

Team news New boss Thomas Tuchel brought in both Mason Mount and Timo Werner in two of four changes from the goalless draw with Wolves in midweek. The other two alterations saw Marcos Alonso and Tammy Abraham start, with Ben Chilwell, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Olivier Giroud all missing out. However, Ziyech was not in the matchday squad.



Sean Dyche paired Matej Vydra with Chris Wood up front for the Clarets, with Jack Cork starting in midfield.

Christian Pulisic, brought on at half-time by the man he worked under at Borussia Dortmund, broke clear down the left and crossed for Alonso, who juggled the ball, before finding the net from a tight angle with a spectacular volley.

And it was all smiles at the full-time whistle as Chelsea ended a run of three home matches without a win to get the Tuchel regime up and running.

Opta stats

Chelsea have picked up four consecutive wins in all competitions against Burnley for the first time since December 1982.

Burnley have failed to score in seven of their last nine away Premier League games, netting only two goals in the process.

Thomas Tuchel is the first Chelsea manager to keep a clean sheet in each of his first two Premier League games in charge since Rafael Benitez in November 2012.

Chelsea have lost one of their 14 Premier League games against Burnley (W10 D3), losing 2-3 on the opening day of the 2017-18 season at Stamford Bridge as reigning champions.

Burnley's first shot of the game didn't arrive until 94th minute - their longest ever wait for their first shot of a single Premier League game.

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has scored his first Premier League goal in 376 days since netting against Arsenal in January 2020. Chelsea have yet to lose a Premier League game in which the Spaniard has scored (W5 D4).

Mason Mount (22y 21d) made his 50th Premier League start today, becoming the youngest English player to reach 50 PL starts for Chelsea since John Terry in April 2002 (21y 124d).

⚽️ With Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta both scoring their 1st goals of the season today, Chelsea's 35 PL goals have been shared between 15 different scorers pic.twitter.com/8fnsjcp2tm — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) January 31, 2021

Man of the Match - Callum Hudson-Odoi

The forward was not exactly a regular under previous Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, but he has already started both of new man Thomas Tuchel's games in charge at the Bridge.

The England international was the key man on Sunday, helping to unlock the notoriously stubborn Burnley back line for the hosts' crucial opener, while providing a constant attacking outlet down the right.

The 20-year-old has now been directly involved in five goals in his last eight starts for the Blues in all competitions, scoring three himself and providing two assists.

And if he continues in that vein of form, then Tuchel is going to find it hard to leave him out going forward.

5 - Callum Hudson-Odoi has been directly involved in five goals in his last eight starts for Chelsea in all competitions, scoring three himself and providing two assists. Fancied. pic.twitter.com/LJK19ZiM0l — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 31, 2021

What's next?

Chelsea take on London rivals Tottenham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Thursday (8pm).

Burnley, meanwhile, host league leaders Manchester City on Wednesday (6pm).