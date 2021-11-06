Chelsea 1-1 Burnley: Matej Vydra earns Clarets unlikely point at Stamford Bridge as leaders are held

Matej Vydra's late strike earned Burnley an unlikely 1-1 draw at Premier League leaders Chelsea.

Kai Havertz, playing as a stand-in striker with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner still sidelined with injury, headed Chelsea ahead just past the half-hour mark.

However, despite not having had an effort on goal until that point - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel later called the visitors' draw "lucky" - Burnley levelled matters totally against the run of play in the 79th minute when substitute Vydra nodded in from close range after a well-worked move.

As a result, Chelsea lead the Premier League by three points from Manchester City following their 2-0 win at Man Utd earlier in the day, while Burnley stay 18th.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (6), James (8), Rudiger (7), Christensen (7), Silva (7), Chilwell (7), Jorginho (7), Kante (7), Barkley (9), Hudson-Odoi (8), Havertz (8)



Subs: Pulisic (6), Loftus-Cheek (6), Mount (6)



Burnley: Pope (8), Lowton (7), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Taylor (7), Gudmundsson (6), Brownhill (6), Westwood (6), McNeil (6), Cornet (6), Wood (6)



Subs: Rodriguez (7), Pieters (6), Vydra (7)



Man of the match: Ross Barkley

How Burnley held leaders Chelsea

Image: Matej Vydra celebrates Burnley's equaliser

Tuchel's first win as Chelsea boss had come against Burnley at Stamford Bridge in January and for the majority of Saturday's contest, a similar result appeared on the cards as the home side dominated proceedings right from the off.

The Blues had a flurry of early chances and but for another impressive goalkeeping display by Clarets No 1 Nick Pope, who was left out of the England squad in midweek, they would have been out of sight by the break.

7 - Only Mohamed Salah (16), Michail Antonio (9) and Jamie Vardy (8) have been directly involved in more Premier League goals this season than Chelsea's Reece James (7 - 4 goals, 3 assists). Delivery. pic.twitter.com/ySHKbBLino — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 6, 2021

The giant 'keeper had to be at his very best to deny Callum Hudson-Odoi early on, while the recalled Ross Barkley - making his first league start for Chelsea since July 2020 - also went desperately close to making the breakthrough with a delightful effort that curled just past the far post.

However, the Blues did finally take the lead after 32 minutes when Havertz found some space in the six-yard box to head home Reece James's inviting cross, the England full back's seventh goal involvement already in the league this season.

Team news Ross Barkley headed a list of four Chelsea changes against Burnley, the midfielder's first league start since July 2020.



Reece James, N'Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell all started as the Blues turned attentions back to the league after claiming a 1-0 Champions League win at Malmo in midweek.



Meanwhile, Burnley fielded an unchanged XI, with Aaron Lennon still missing due to illness.

Chelsea had enjoyed almost 80 per cent possession in the first period and it was more of the same after the interval as they looked for the second goal that would have surely killed the game as a contest, only for Thiago Silva to head against the outside of the post when it seemed easier to score.

Havertz was also guilty of spurning a glorious opportunity to double the hosts' lead soon after, side-footing over from close range with the goal gaping as the missed chances started to rack up for Chelsea.

Image: Kai Havertz celebrates after putting Chelsea ahead

They were made to pay for their profligacy in front of goal when, totally out of the blue, the visitors crafted a well-worked equaliser 11 minutes from time.

Matt Lowton found Ashley Westwood, who crossed to the unmarked Jay Rodriguez in the box and the substitute then nodded back across for fellow sub Vydra, who could not miss, to complete a great week for the Clarets after they picked up their first league win of the campaign last time out.

Wasteful Chelsea made to pay - Opta stats

● Chelsea had 25 shots in this match, their most in a Premier League home game they failed to win since August 2015 against Crystal Palace (26 shots, lost 2-1).

● Six of the seven points Burnley have won against Chelsea in the Premier League have come at Stamford Bridge (W1 D3 L4).

● Despite coming back to earn a point, Burnley have failed to win any of their 10 Premier League games against sides starting the day of the table (D5 L5).

● Half of the goals Chelsea have conceded in all competitions under Thomas Tuchel have come at Stamford Bridge - they've shipped 12 in 23 games at this ground, compared to 12 in 25 in other venues.

● Chelsea's Reece James has been involved in seven Premier League goals this season (4 goals, 3 assists) - only Mohamed Salah (16), Michail Antonio (9) and Jamie Vardy (8) have been involved in more so far this term.

● Both of Kai Havertz's Premier League goals for Chelsea this season have been headers, while no side has scored more headed goals in the competition so far this term than the Blues (4).

● Jay Rodriguez assisting Matej Vydra is the first time two substitutes have combined for a Premier League goal for Burnley since September 2019 against Brighton (Hendrick goal, Vydra assist).

Man of the Match - Ross Barkley

There were more than a few raised eyebrows at the Bridge when the teams were announced with Barkley's name in the Chelsea line-up, the midfielder's first league start since July 2020.

However, the 27-year-old totally justified his inclusion with an effervescent display that will surely lead to him featuring more for the Blues in the coming weeks.

Barkley was desperately unlucky not to give the home team the lead with a clever curling shot from the edge of the box, while he also went close to increasing their advantage with 18 minutes to go, but he was unable to keep his shot down.

The England international was soon replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as he began to tire, but it was an encouraging performance nonetheless, especially given his inactivity of late, and one that bodes well for the future.

Analysis - Will dominant Chelsea rue letting two points slip?

Sky Sports reporter Richard Morgan at Stamford Bridge:

This season's Premier League title race already has the feel of going all the way down to the wire with leaders Chelsea, champions Man City and third-placed Liverpool currently separated by just four points as we head into the final international break of the year, although the Reds can reduce the gap when they visit West Ham live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

And while you would expect the lead to change hands on several occasions between now and May, you also feel that maybe a costly draw for the Blues come the final reckoning such was their utter dominance at the Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's team enjoyed an incredible 79% possession before the break and 68.5 overall, while the Clarets' surprise equaliser came with their first - and only - effort on goal in the match.

All sides experience frustrating afternoons in front of goal every season, but Tuchel and Co cannot really afford any more such slip-ups, especially against teams they are expected to comfortably beat, if they want to beat City and Liverpool to the title this season.

Pundit View - Paul Merson

"Fair play to Burnley, they hung in there - but they only hung in there because of Pope and bad finishing from Chelsea. Pope made some great saves.

"It could have been four or five-nil.

"They scored with their only chance. Chelsea will be kicking themselves. They had chance after chance - you can't miss chances like that because teams in this league, wherever they are, will hurt you if you do."

What the managers said...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Thomas Tuchel was very pleased with Chelsea’s display in their draw against Burnley but admitted his side did not take their chances and that gave hope to the Clarets that they could snatch a point

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sean Dyche says his Burnley side were able to stay in the match and grind out a point at Chelsea and was full of praise for goalkeeper Nick Pope’s display

After the international break, Chelsea take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium (12.30pm), while Burnley face Crystal Palace at Turf Moor (3pm), with both Premier League games taking place on Saturday November 20.