Chelsea vs Everton preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Everton in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 6pm).

Team news

Thiago Silva could be fit to return for Chelsea. The Brazil defender returned to light training last week after a thigh complaint and might be ready.

Thomas Tuchel could rotate his resources following Thursday's 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Playmaker James Rodriguez remains a doubt for Everton. The Colombia international has missed the last two matches with a calf problem and he may not be ready to return.

Midfielder Tom Davies and defender Seamus Coleman have also sat out the last two and need to be assessed, while centre-back Yerry Mina and midfielder Fabian Delph are still sidelined.

How to follow

Jones Knows prediction

Here we have a battle of the two transformers. Thomas Tuchel meets Carlo Ancelotti. Both men have had massive impacts.

As my colleague Adam Bate writes here, "those who bemoaned the decision to sack Frank Lampard said all he needed was time. Thomas Tuchel required only one day to make a difference to Chelsea's style of play." Lampard rarely found the right balance. But Tuchel has nailed it, culminating in 1-0 wins over Atletico Madrid and Liverpool away from home. Granted, it's not a style to get pulses racing but it puts clean sheets and points on the table.

Carlo Ancelotti is doing majestic, almost magical, work at Everton. He has turned the timid Toffees into ruthless winners who excel in terms of conversion rate in attack and big chances conceded in defence. When assessing the performance data, Everton should be meandering around midtable on the numbers they've produced. Quite staggeringly, Everton have not won the shots count in all of their matches since drawing with Burnley on December 5. That's a 15-game run.

Yet, here they are, in the European hunt. It's a masterstroke by Ancelotti. This will probably be a step too far for his side as it's difficult to see how the Toffees will get enough ball to push Chelsea back - but the prices are spot on.

A price which is wrong is the chances of Richarlison being caught offside twice at 5/1 with Sky Bet.

Since switching to play centre-forward, the Brazilian has been caught offside twice four times in his last five appearances as he likes to make his moves in behind. The 5/1 looks generous.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 1-0

BETTING ANGLE: Richarlison two or more offsides (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Last time out...

Opta stats

Chelsea are unbeaten in their last 25 Premier League home games against Everton (W14 D11). Only against Spurs have the Blues had a longer unbeaten home run in top-flight history (27 between 1990-2016).

Only against Leeds (35 between 1946-2001) have Everton had a longer winless away run in the top-flight than they have at Chelsea, with the Toffees winless in 25 visits to Stamford Bridge since a 1-0 win in November 1994.

Chelsea have lost three of their last four Premier League meetings with Everton (W1), as many as they had in their previous 15 against them in the competition (W9 D3).

Everton are looking to complete their first league double over Chelsea since the 1978-79 campaign, when the Blues finished bottom of the top-flight with just five wins from 42 games.

Chelsea have won 10 of their last 14 Premier League games played on Mondays (D2 L2) and are unbeaten in their four such games this season (W3 D1).

Everton have won their last two Monday top-flight games, last winning three in a row between April 1989 - April 1991 (a run of five). They beat Southampton 1-0 last Monday, last winning league games on consecutive Mondays in 2016-17 (Dec 26th and Jan 2nd).

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel could become the first manager in Premier League history to see his side keep a clean sheet in each of his first five home games in charge in the competition. Meanwhile, the Blues are looking to keep five consecutive home league clean sheets for the first time since January 2015.

Everton's Gylfi Sigurdsson has scored more Premier League goals against Chelsea than he has vs any other side in the competition (6). However, just one of these six goals has come at Stamford Bridge (May 2013 with Tottenham).

Chelsea's Édouard Mendy has kept six clean sheets in his first 10 home Premier League starts, the most by a goalkeeper in their first 10 home starts since Alisson kept seven for Liverpool at Anfield in 2018. The only Chelsea goalkeeper with more Premier League clean sheets in their first 10 starts at Stamford Bridge is Petr Cech (8).

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking to become the first manager in the Premier League era to win away at Stamford Bridge after having managed Chelsea in the competition (P18 D6 L12). He could be the first manager since Dave Sexton in 1974-75 with QPR to complete a top-flight double over the Blues after leaving the club.

