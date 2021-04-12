Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Chelsea vs FC Porto. UEFA Champions League Quarter Final.

Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Chelsea 0

    FC Porto 0

      2-0

      Chelsea vs Porto preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

      Chelsea hold a 2-0 lead from last week's first leg; Thiago Silva could return; N'Golo Kante fit to start; Winner will face Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals; follow Chelsea vs Porto via our dedicated live blog on Sky Sports website and app on Tuesday; kick-off at 8pm

      Monday 12 April 2021 23:19, UK

      Thiago Silva
      Image: Thiago Silva could return after a domestic suspension for Chelsea's Champions League game

      Team news, stats, kick-off time ahead of the Champions League quarter-final second leg between Chelsea and Porto on Tuesday.

      Team news

      Thomas Tuchel is blessed with a fully-fit squad for Chelsea's Champions League quarter-final second leg in Seville. Thiago Silva could earn an immediate recall to defence after serving a domestic suspension against Crystal Palace.

      Midfielder N'Golo Kante has recovered from a hamstring injury and is in contention to feature from the start, but Tuchel said: "We need to be careful about him. The question is whether we want him to start or finish the game. It is not answered yet, I will do this tomorrow."

      Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell secured a comfortable 2-0 victory for Chelsea in last week's first leg. Chelsea have kept three clean sheets in a row in the Champions League and are unbeaten in nine European matches.

      Porto have to throw caution to the wind and will need to score at least three goals to turn the tables on Chelsea and reach the semi-finals.

      But Porto manager Sergio Conceicao has admitted they will not take any risks with Sergio Oliveira's fitness. Oliveira has scored 17 goals in all competitions for Porto and can return after suspension, but boss Conceicao is not sure whether he can manage 90 minutes.

      "We will see tomorrow," said Conceicao. "As you know, the last match as I can say, he was not yet ready for the 90
      minutes because of a small muscle problem and it is always dangerous."

      The winner will face either Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

      How to follow

      Follow live text commentary of Chelsea vs Porto through our dedicated live blog across Sky Sports' digital platforms.

      Opta stats

      preview image 6:04
      Graeme Souness and Darren Bent discuss Chelsea after their impressive 4-1 victory against Crystal Palace and whether Erling Haaland should be their number one transfer target in the summer
      • Chelsea have won the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie for the 11th time, progressing on eight of the previous 10 occasions, failing only against Barcelona in 1999-2000 and Liverpool in 2006-07.
      • There have only been four previous occasions of a side progressing after losing the first leg of a UEFA Champions League knockout tie without scoring a goal at 'home' - Ajax in 1995-96 vs Panathinaikos, Inter Milan in 2010-11 vs Bayern Munich, Manchester United in 2018-19 vs Paris SG and Spurs in 2018-19 vs Ajax.
      • Chelsea have won each of their last two matches in European competition that were held in Spain (4-0 vs Sevilla in the group stages and 2-0 vs Porto in the first leg) - they have never won three consecutive European matches held in Spain.
      • After beating Leicester City 5-0 in the group stages of this competition in December 2016, Porto are winless in their following seven matches against English sides in the UEFA Champions League (D2 L5), scoring only twice while conceding 16 goals themselves.
      • Chelsea are unbeaten in the UEFA Champions League this season (P9 W7 D2 L0), and could become the first English to go unbeaten across their first 10 games in a season in the competition since Liverpool in 2017-18 (11 games).
      • Chelsea have kept seven clean sheets in nine UEFA Champions League matches this season, the joint-most along with Manchester City; the last side to keep more clean sheets in a single campaign in the competition was Juventus in 2016-17 (nine). The Blues are looking to keep a clean sheet in four consecutive matches in the competition for the first time since a run of six ending in March 2008.
      • Porto have won only one of their 20 UEFA Champions League knockout stage matches as the away side (D6 L13), with that coming against Deportivo de La Coruña in the semi-finals in 2003-04.
      • Chelsea have won their last seven UEFA Champions League matches with Édouard Mendy in the team - the only goalkeeper to win more consecutive games for an English club in the competition is fellow Frenchman Fabien Barthez with Manchester United during the 2002-03 campaign (eight games).
      • Mason Mount is looking to become only the second Englishman to score in both legs of a UEFA Champions League knockout stage tie for Chelsea after Frank Lampard, who did so against Bayern Munich in 2004-05 at the quarter-final stage.
