Chelsea 2-2 Ipswich: Tractor Boys hold on for point despite Blues' second-half fightback

Chelsea fought back from two goals down but were unable to find a winner as Ipswich held on to earn a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge that bruises the Blues' Champions League hopes.

A second-half Axel Tuanzebe own goal and a Jadon Sancho stunner cancelled out Ipswich's first-half double but late Alex Palmer saves denied Enzo Maresca's side the opportunity for a late win that would have strengthened their hold on a top-five place.

In a game full of twists and turns, Kieran Mckenna was forced to field a starting XI without Liam Delap, but it was Chelsea - who are keen on signing the 22-year-old marksman - who were in greater need of his goalscoring prowess as they failed to translate their early ascendancy into an opening goal.

In a dominant first 18 minutes, Chelsea's relentless pressure had seen Nicolas Jackson hit the post. Ipswich goalkeeper Alex Palmer was called upon to make a couple of strong saves to keep out close-range efforts from Levi Colwill and Noni Madueke.

In a flash, Chelsea would quickly rue their missed chances as a rare move beyond the halfway line for Ipswich saw the Tractor Boys take the lead against the run of play, with Julio Enciso poking home from a Ben Johnson cutback.

The blueprint was then laid out for McKenna. Ipswich continued to see very little of the ball but carried a threat on the counter.

Ipswich's second, in similar vein to the first, had Chelsea rocked by a transition, this time Johnson heading home from an Enciso cross.

Ipswich had the newly introduced semi-automated offside technology to thank as Enciso, who was deemed offside by the assistant, was confirmed to be onside after a brief check.

After a presumably scathing team talk, Chelsea burst out of the blocks to half the deficit fewer than 20 seconds into the second half when Marc Cucurella's effort was turned in by Tuanzebe.

Sancho, off the bench, then curled home his first Stamford Bridge goal for Chelsea, which gave Maresca hope. But their hopes were in vain, as Cole Palmer watched his namesake palm away an effort before the Ipswich 'keeper repeated the feat at the death to keep out Enzo Fernandez from close range.

Chelsea remain fifth but will drop out of the Champions League places if Newcastle beat Manchester United later on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, while Ipswich's hopes for survival continue to dwindle after Wolves pulled further away with victory over Tottenham.

More to follow.

Story of the match in stats...