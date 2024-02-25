Chelsea 0-1 Liverpool AET: Virgil van Dijk's last-ditch extra-time header seals Carabao Cup win

Virgil van Dijk headed a 118th-minute winner to seal the Carabao Cup for Liverpool with a 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Jurgen Klopp's swansong season has guaranteed at least one piece of silverware for the club, but it took a long time to get there in a topsy-turvy encounter that somehow stayed goalless for nearly the duration at Wembley.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and captain Virgil Van Dijk lift the Carabao Cup trophy following their 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

There were posts hit at each end, VAR foils for each team and a string of chances denied. But with penalties looming it was Van Dijk who settled it, rising highest to head in from a corner. It is the 10th time Liverpool have won this cup, increasing their position as the most successful team in the history of the competition ahead of Manchester City (eight).

For Chelsea there will only be regret, and Mauricio Pochettino's wait for a first trophy in England continues.

"In extra-time it's been Klopp's kids against the blue, billion-pound bottlejobs," said Sky Sports' Gary Neville.

Player ratings Chelsea: Petrovic (7), Gusto (7), Colwill (7), Disasi (5), Chilwell (6), Enzo (5), Gallagher (7), Caicedo (4), Palmer (7), Sterling (5), Jackson (6)



Subs: Nkunku (7), Mudryk (4), Madueke (5), Chalobah (6)



Liverpool: Kelleher (9), Bradley (), Konate (6), Van Dijk (9), Robertson (7), Endo (8), Mac Allister (7), Gravenberch (6), Elliott (7), Gakpo (5), Diaz (7)



Subs: Gomez (7), Clark (7), Tsimikas (7), McConnell (7), Danns (7), Quansah (7)



Player of the match:Virgil van Dijk

A chaotic clash at Wembley settled by Liverpool at the last

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Virgil Van Dijk's extra-time winner secures Liverpool the victory at Wembley.

It was an engaging opening at Wembley, with both goalkeepers tested early on. First Chelsea's Djordje Petrovic was called into action twice in quick succession from Alexis Mac Allister and Luis Diaz. Then, at the other end, Caoimhin Kelleher produced an unbelievable stop from point-blank range to deny Cole Palmer.

The chances kept coming. Raheem Sterling had the ball in the net for Chelsea, but VAR narrowly ruled Nicolas Jackson offside in the build-up. Cody Gakpo then rattled the Blues post with a header.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A stunning Caoimhin Kelleher stop denies Cole Palmer the opener in the Carabao Cup final.

Team news Liverpool were without Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez in attack, both ruled out pre-match with injury.

Chelsea were unchanged from their most recent Premier League game, as Thiago Silva remained absent.

VAR figured heavily again on the hour. Van Dijk thought he had headed Liverpool in front from a free-kick but, after a lengthy check, Wataru Endo was deemed to be offside in the build-up, impeding Levi Colwill - who was prevented from reaching the Reds captain.

The see-saw swung Chelsea's way again as they took their turn to rattle the woodwork, with Conor Gallagher in disbelief he hadn't scored after prodding Palmer's cross against the post from six yards. Several minutes later Gallagher was denied once more, slipped through by Palmer but not getting the ball out of his feet quickly enough to beat the onrushing Kelleher.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Was Moises Caicedo lucky to avoid a red card for this tackle on Ryan Gravenberch?

Liverpool's teenage trio Liverpool ended the game with three teenagers on the pitch as Jurgen Klopp turned to youth to help an injury-ravaged squad that also lost Ryan Gravenberch in the first half.



Jayden Danns (18), Bobby Clark (19) and James McConnell (19). were all introduced late on at Wembley.

More chaos ensued in the Liverpool box, but no way through was found, and the game moved into extra-time, during which Petrovic denied Harvey Elliott's close-range header with his leg at the near post.

Finally, with two minutes left of extra-time that breakthrough was found. Van Dijk rose again, this time from a corner, to nod in at the Liverpool end, sending the Reds into bedlam.

Is this the first leg of a Liverpool quadruple? Carabao Cup champions

Top of the Premier League

Into the FA Cup fifth round

In the Europa League last 16

Neville: The blue billion-pound bottle jobs shrunk in front of our eyes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chelsea somehow miss four golden chances in quick succession at Wembley.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"In extra time it's been Klopp's kids against the blue billion-pound bottle jobs.

"Liverpool have been absolutely sensational. Those young players have been incredible. Klopp must be so proud.

"However, for Chelsea, I have no sympathy for them whatsoever. Mauricio Pochettino's players have shrunk. They have shrunk right in front of our eyes and in front of their fans.

"This will sting for Chelsea. Before the game, with Liverpool's injuries, you think Chelsea could have won. The Liverpool's kids come on and you think they should win. But then there was just something holding you back because you couldn't see Jurgen Klopp watching Chelsea go up and lift the trophy.

"The Chelsea players will regret that extra time for a long, long time. I thought they played quite well and punched hard in normal time. They were a little unlucky. But in the real crux of the game in extra time, where they had Liverpool by the scruff of the neck with those young kids, Chelsea didn't turn up. They didn't perform.

"You cannot do that. It was in half time of extra time Pochettino had to get them in a huddle and try to rouse them. What was up with them?

"I'm really disappointed with Chelsea in that extra time period. You can lose any final and you can lose any game of football, but you cannot play like that. You cannot shrink and go back, particularly when Liverpool had five kids on the pitch.

"They had to go for their throats."

A tale of two VARS

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Raheem Sterling has a goal ruled out for offside in the Carabao Cup final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Virgil van Dijk thought he had given Liverpool the lead in the Carabao Cup final, only for VAR to pick out an offside to see the goal chalked off.

Chelsea welcome Leeds United to Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup fifth round at 7.30pm on Wednesday night. The Blues then visit Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday; kick off 3pm.

Liverpool host Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday at 8pm. Jurgen Klopp's side visit Nottingham Forest in the Premier League next Saturday at 3pm.