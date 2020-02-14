Chelsea vs Man Utd preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Chelsea vs Man Utd on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Chelsea

Manchester United Monday 17th February 7:00pm

Team news

Image: Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test

Tammy Abraham faces a late fitness test ahead of Chelsea's Premier League clash with Manchester United on Monday night. The England striker has missed several training sessions this week as he continues to battle an ankle problem and will be assessed late on.

Christian Pulisic (adductor) and Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Achilles) will both miss out, with neither match fit despite being in training.

Deadline-Day signing Odion Ighalo will be part of Manchester United's squad. Ighalo joined on loan until the end of the season on January 31 but has not been training at Carrington due to concerns about the coronavirus.

Nemanja Matic is available again after missing the 0-0 draw with Wolves through suspension, but Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford and Axel Tuanzebe remain sidelined.

How to follow

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event or in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel 15 minutes after full-time.

Opta stats

Chelsea have lost just one of their last 17 Premier League home games against Manchester United (W10 D6), and are unbeaten in their last six since a 2-3 loss in October 2012.

Following their 4-0 victory at Old Trafford on the opening weekend, Man Utd are looking to secure their first league double over Chelsea since the 1987-88 campaign.

Manchester United have already won 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in the League Cup this season - the last team to win away at Chelsea twice in the same season were Liverpool in 2011-12.

Chelsea are winless in three Premier League games (D2 L1), last going four without a win in the competition in May 2016.

Manchester United have taken just four points from 15 available in the Premier League so far in 2020 - only Crystal Palace (3) have earned fewer.

Manchester United have failed to score in four of their last five Premier League games, including each of the last three in a row. They last failed to score in four consecutive league games back in April 1989.

Charlie's prediction

We have another very intriguing match on the cards on Monday. The race for the top four is fascinating. Can Chelsea make it? Again, they are a side who are quite awkward at home.

Tammy Abraham had a few niggles before the winter break, while Mason Mount was left out for the game against Arsenal and these things can start to take a strain. Willian has been class but went cold for a few games, so the break may have come just at the right time for them so that they can get back to the basics.

Manchester United will have got some of their players fit during the break. They were excellent when they went to Manchester City twice, but they are showing no consistency. This is why people are still backing, and hoping for, Mauricio Pochettino to come in.

I do think Chelsea will have enough, but they will need to focus on getting their style right and doing the basics effectively.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)