Chelsea vs Manchester United: Premier League preview, team news, stats, prediction, TV channel, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Man Utd in the Premier League on Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell misses out having sustained a knee ligament injury against Juventus in midweek.

Serbia holding midfielder Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined, while fellow defensive midfielder N'Golo Kante is unlikely to feature after twisting against Juve.

However, striker Romelu Lukaku could return to the squad after injury.

Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is banned after his sending-off at Watford last weekend and Luke Shaw may also be absent again with a head injury.

And both Fred and Edinson Cavani are doubts, while Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba are still injured.

How to follow

Chelsea

Manchester United Sunday 28th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Watch Chelsea vs Man Utd live on Super Sunday on Sky Sports Premier League from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Chelsea's win at Leicester in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Watford's win over Manchester United in the Premier League.

This could be the last game Manchester United lose before Christmas.

Sensible and grown-up football tactics were employed in midweek against Villarreal and hey-ho, a clean sheet was banked and their frightening array of attacking players took over in the final quarter. Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Young Boys, Norwich, Brentford and Brighton are all up next. United might just catch fire.

I can see United being hard to beat here, too. However, this Chelsea side just find ways to win. They are a machine. I can swerve the 4/7 with Sky Bet for a home win though and go hunting for some juice in the player prop markets. Chelsea's ability to find goals from all over the pitch has yet to really be taken into account by the markets.

Thirteen of Chelsea's 30 Premier League goals have been scored by defenders - no other team has had more than four goals from defenders.

There is an array of angles to consider in the shots and goals market for Chelsea's players. With Harry Maguire missing, United will be vulnerable from set pieces. That makes Antonio Rudiger (9/1 with Sky Bet), Thiago Silva (8/1 with Sky Bet) and Trevoh Chalobah (9/1 with Sky Bet) all runners in the anytime goals market. Rudiger, who loves a strike from distance too, has also managed at least a shot on goal in his last 11 appearances across all competitions and has had two shots or more in five of his last eight Premier League matches. That's a 5/2 shot with Sky Bet to happen again and is a great slice of value.

Reece James is also a must-back in the shots markets but this time in the shots on target selection. James is Chelsea's Premier League top goalscorer this season with four goals as the quality of his attacking play has catapulted to another level. He has a striker's instinct for goal from wing-back - just look at his effort vs Juventus in midweek. It was outrageous.

James has had seven shots on target in his last five games across all competitions and averages 0.8 shots on target per 90 minutes this season. Sky Bet have kindly priced up both the James and Rudiger angles as a very tasty 11/1 shot. A price which is oozing with value.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Reece James to have one or more shots on target & Antonio Rudiger to have two or more shots (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Chelsea are winless in their last seven Premier League games against Man Utd, only having a longer run without a league win against the Red Devils once before (10 games between 1938 and 1950).

Manchester United have kept a clean sheet in each of their last four Premier League meetings with Chelsea - the only team to record a shutout in more consecutive league games against the Blues is Newcastle United, who did six in a row between 1913 and 1919.

In all competitions, Manchester United have won three of their last four away games against Chelsea (D1), having won just three of their previous 25 visits to Stamford Bridge before this.

This is the fifth time Chelsea have hosted Manchester United in a Premier League game when starting the day as the league leaders. The Blues have won three of the previous four (L1), going on to win the title in the season of each of the three victories (2005-06, 2009-10 and 2014-15).

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League away games in London (W7 D4), winning each of their last three in a row. They last won four consecutive league visits to the capital between May and November 2005.

Peter Smith is joined by Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith, and football journalist Simeon Gholam to look ahead to the Premier League weekend.

PART 1 | Alan Smith discusses Ralf Rangnick's appointment as Man Utd interim boss, what he will bring to the club, and how he could help their young players kick on. Is he paving the way for Mauricio Pochettino? Alan assesses Rangnick's consultancy role, which is planned to start next summer, too.

PART 2 | Simeon Gholam breaks down Brighton's mixed start to the campaign and what they need to do to get back to winning ways against Leeds.

PART 3 | Simeon - our EFL Editor - also looks at newly-promoted Brentford, who have also had a good start followed by a frustrating period, ahead of their Super Sunday clash with Everton.