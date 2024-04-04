Chelsea 4-3 Man Utd: Cole Palmer scores twice in stoppage time to secure Blues late Premier League win

Cole Palmer scored in the 100th and 101st minute as Chelsea secured an epic and extraordinary 4-3 win against Manchester United.

Man Utd were leading in this game at 99 minutes and 17 seconds - the latest a side has ever led in a Premier League match they have gone on to lose. It is also the second time in less than a week that Man Utd have lost a lead in added time.

Erik ten Hag's side now have just three days in which to pick themselves up from the shattering defeat before facing fierce rivals Liverpool on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

"We had the game in our hands and we gave it away," Bruno Fernandes told TNT Sport. "It's frustrating. It's difficult to take.

"It's a big game [on Sunday against Liverpool]. I don't need to say anything [to his team-mates]. If I need to say anything it's a problem because this is a massive club."

In a remarkable game that can add itself to the long list of Premier League thrillers this season, Chelsea struck first when Conor Gallagher (4) fired in.

Palmer saves Chelsea again - the stats Cole Palmer's hat-trick goal for Chelsea timed at 100 minutes and 39 seconds was the latest winning goal on record (since 2006-07) in a Premier League game.

Palmer (21y 334d) became the 200th different player to score a Premier League hat-trick and the third youngest player to score 3+ goals in a match against Manchester United in the competition after Romelu Lukaku (20y 6d in May 2013) and David Bentley (21y 158d in February 2006).

In Premier League history, only Yaya Touré (11/11) and Dimitar Berbatov (9/9) have taken more penalties while converting 100% of them than Palmer (8/8).

Palmer became the first Chelsea player to score home and away against Man Utd in the same Premier League campaign since Juan Mata (2012-13) and the first English player to do so for the Blues since Frank Lampard (2010-11).

Palmer (19) doubled the lead not long after. A clumsy foul from Antony felled Marc Cucurella, with the former Manchester City forward scoring his seventh penalty of the season.

But as has been the case all too often with Chelsea this season, they let a lead crumble. A terrible error from Moises Caicedo allowed Alejandro Garnacho (34) through for the first before Fernandes' (39) free header equalised.

It was a moment of quality from Man Utd that saw them ahead for the first time. Antony's sensational, curling ball was nodded home by Garnacho (67) in front of the ecstatic away fans.

However, as the clock ticked into the eighth minute of added time - the minimum allotted by the fourth official - Chelsea were awarded another spot-kick after Diogo Dalot's foul on Noni Madueke. It was confirmed after a nerve-jangling VAR check, and there was only one man for the job as Palmer scored in almost identical fashion to his first penalty (110).

And there was still time for another as Chelsea overwhelmed a Man Utd defence that had already lost Raphael Varane and Jonny Evans - Varane's replacement - to injury. Palmer's curling effort deflected off Scott McTominay, completing his hat-trick and sealing the Blues' euphoric win.

The result sees Man Utd remain in sixth, nine points behind Tottenham in fifth. Chelsea move up into the top half of the table in 10th place.

Carra pokes fun at Neville ‘bottle jobs’ jibe After the game, Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher poked fun at his fellow pundit Gary Neville on social media.



He posted 'billion pound bottle jobs' with a crying laughing emoji face after Chelsea's last-gasp win against Neville's former team.



It was a response to Neville's jibe against Chelsea after the Carabao Cup final, when he said on Sky Sports: "It's Klopp's kids against the billion-pound bottle jobs."

How Chelsea stunned Man Utd in Premier League epic

Image: Conor Gallagher scored early on for Chelsea

Chelsea started the game the better and inside 20 minutes, were 2-0 ahead. The first saw Malo Gusto's cross take a deflection off Varane, before landing kindly to the unmarked Gallagher. It was then a fine strike from the Chelsea captain that flashed through the hands of Andre Onana.

The Blues were awarded a penalty after a clumsy challenge from Antony bought down Cucurella. It was Palmer who waited for Onana to commit before slotting into the right corner for his seventh penalty of the season.

Team news headlines Chelsea named an unchanged XI from their draw against Burnley at the weekend. Raheem Sterling remained on the bench.

Marcus Rashford was dropped for Man Utd. Antony started in his place, while Casemiro started ahead of Scott McTominay.

Harry Maguire came in for the injured Victor Lindelof, with Mason Mount on the bench on his return to Chelsea.

But as we have seen far too many times this season, Chelsea let a lead slip easily through their grasp, and it was a horrible error from Caicedo that allowed Garnacho to level. His squared pass was easily collected by the Man Utd winger before a cool finish past Djorde Petrovic.

Five minutes later, and Man Utd were level. It was a superb ball in from Dalot off the right, with Fernandes waiting towards the back post - unmarked - to head home.

Image: Man Utd had come from behind to lead Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

It was an end-to-end start to the second half as Chelsea and Man Utd continued to treat us to a spectacle. But it was the hosts who completed a stunning turnaround in the 67th minute.

United hit the Blues on a superb break, with Antony swinging in a sensational cross for the on-running Garnacho. Under pressure, the winger dinked his header over Petrovic before peeling away, leaving Axel Disasi to crash into the back of the net after the ball.

Player ratings Chelsea: Petrovic (5), Gusto (6), Disasi (7), Badiashile (7), Cucurella (6), Caicedo (5), Enzo (7), Gallagher (7), Palmer (9), Jackson (6), Mudryk (7).



Subs used: Sterling (6), Chukwuemeka (6), Gilchrist (6), Chalobah (6), Madueke (7).



Man Utd: Onana (5), Dalot (6), Varane (6), Maguire (7), Wan-Bissaka (6), Mainoo (6), Casemiro (6), Antony (8), Fernandes (7), Garnacho (8), Hojlund (6).



Subs used: Evans (7), Rashford (6), Kambwala (6), McTominay (6), Mount (6).



Player of the match: Cole Palmer.

But there was more drama to come as Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the 98th minute. A sliding Dalot bought down Madueke, with VAR intervening after referee Jarred Gillet pointed to the spot. It was eventually given, and Palmer once again sent Onana the wrong way to secure what looked to be a point for the Blues.

But, with just a minute left to play, Chelsea threw everything at Man Utd and it paid off. The ever-dangerous Palmer picked up the ball on the left of the area before his curling effort pinged off McTominay, sending Stamford Bridge into raptures.

Pochettino: A must-win game for us

Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino: "It was amazing. We deserved it, we were the better team. It was a fair result. If you see everything we started the game in control and we made a mistake. We suffered an emotional impact.

"In the second half again we controlled the game again. We suffered in transition. In these situations we should have been better.

"In the end, it was a fair result. For the connection with the fans it is an important day. It should be a turning point.

"We kept believing and we kept saying to the players that there were two minutes left and to keep belief that we can score the goal. It was really important for us. A must-win game.

"We are here to coach. Today football is about entertainment and a spectacle. To score goals and to build some passion.

"The team need to translate to the fans. How we started the game today is exactly what we want - whether it is Man Utd or Burnley.

"I like to score goals but I don't like to concede goals like today. But it is a process."

Ten Hag: Player have to make right decisions

Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag: "What most frustrates me is that we started the game poor, with individual errors. But I had a feeling we were dominating.

"We brought ourselves back into the game with sometimes brilliant football. Then it was stop and start. We didn't manage it.

"I don't know the reason. I know you have to do your jobs. They have to make the right decisions.

"We have to make better decisions. You saw how we score from counters - you saw today how much of a threat we can be. But we have to read the game and know when to keep the ball."

Opta stats - Chelsea goals at either end

Chelsea became the first top-flight side to both score 2+ goals and concede 2+ goals in six consecutive matches in all competitions since Chelsea themselves back in November/December 1989.

Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho became the first teenager to score 2+ goals in three Premier League matches in a single season since Michael Owen in 1998-99.

Conor Gallagher's opener (3:38) was Chelsea's earliest Premier League goal against Manchester United since Pedro's strike after 30 seconds in October 2016.

