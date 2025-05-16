Chelsea 1-0 Manchester United: Marc Cucurella header seals crucial win in Champions League race

Chelsea held their nerve in the race for Champions League qualification as Marc Cucurella’s second-half header secured a 1-0 win over Manchester United to send them fourth.

The pressure was on for Chelsea after Aston Villa beat Tottenham, a result which would have moved them above Enzo Maresca's side had they dropped points but, after a tense wait for the breakthrough, captain Reece James set up Cucurella with a fine turn and cross.

Although Ruben Amorim went with a strong line-up ahead of the Europa League final, if Chelsea had slipped up against this United side, 16th and now winless for a record eight Premier League games, questions would have been asked.

Marc Cucurella celebrates his goal

Chelsea will at least be in the top five when they go to Nottingham Forest in their final game of the league season on May 25. Victory at the City Ground would guarantee a return to the Champions League after two years away.

United have now lost 18 games in the league this season and are yet to hit 40 points, usually the target for teams to avoid relegation, with just one game left against Villa. Everything is riding on Wednesday's Europa League final against Tottenham.

Chelsea one step closer to Champions League

Marc Cucurella is mobbed after scoring the winner against Manchester United

There was a party atmosphere after the full-time whistle blew for the final time at Stamford Bridge this season. Chelsea's owners are just one win away from their first Champions League qualification after more than £1bn spent and three coaches sacked.

Behdad Eghbali, co-founder of Clearlake Capital, and co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley were on the pitch enjoying the moment with players and staff after the win was sealed. How different it might have been if there was another slip.

Chelsea did not find it as easy others had against United in the league and, without suspended striker Nicolas Jackson, it was not always clear were the breakthrough would come from as Tyrique George, 19, struggled up front in his first league start.

Tension had built around the stadium - and only grew when Villa's victory over Spurs was confirmed - until the skipper came up with the moment of brilliance required to break the deadlock, having struck a post with an exquisite strike in the first half.

Seventy minutes had passed when James pirouetted on the edge of the box before picking out Cucurella free in the box. His seventh goal of the season, a fine header back across goal, has a case for being his most important. Win at Forest and it is mission complete.

Maresca will be as relieved as anyone. Chelsea were the better team for much of the game, but the wait made life uncomfortable. The consequences of falling short may have seen attentions turn to him. Instead, Eghabli's presence on the pitch was just a footnote.

Man Utd's dreadful league season continues

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane said United had been a disgrace in the Premier League this season before kick-off at Chelsea. This was no disgrace. Not for the first time this season, Amorim's side upped it against a better side.

This wasn't a performance akin to the win at Manchester City in December. But, with Amorim warning players they could lose their place in the starting XI in Bilbao at Chelsea, there was a marked improvement from the defeat to West Ham.

Harry Maguire nearly got them off to the perfect start with a clever finish after 17 minutes but was denied by a marginal offside. The technology showed his shoulder was a whisker ahead of Tosin.

There was little other to speak of aside from Amad forcing a save from Robert Sanchez shortly after Chelsea scored. Mason Mount fired wide in the first half, too, as his every touch was met with boos on his return to Stamford Bridge.

United have set a low bar this season. Eighteen is the most defeats the club have suffered in the league since losing 20 games on their way to relegation in 1973/74.

If not for the low quality of the promoted teams, Amorim would not have the luxury of using this game as a means to play his side into form ahead of the Europa League final.

United have not waited this long for a league win since the season Sir Alex Ferguson won the FA Cup in 1990. That trophy is often looked back on as the one that saved him. There are parallels, with the form at least.

Amorim doesn't appear to be in any danger just yet - even he loses to Spurs in Bilbao. But success in the final, aside from the financial reward it brings, feels crucial for him to take something positive into next season.

There is nothing which does so in the league. Since the start of April, United are the worst team in the top flight, drawing two and losing six of their eight games.

Being in the latter stages of the Europa League has undoubtedly seen their league form suffer in that time. But that excuse only really carries if the gamble pays off. All eyes on Wednesday.

Maresca: People struggle to understand 'different' Chelsea

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca to Sky Sports:

"I was quite confident. I know how difficult it is to play against Man Utd. We expected a tough game, congratulations to them because they played very well. It was a game where I had the good feeling to find a goal.

"Cucurella's got the same goal this season - against Wolves and Brentford. He's a good player, a very good player. It's about timing and being in the right position. It doesn't matter if you're tall, he's in the right position and right moment."

Asked how big Champions League qualification would be, he added: "For me, the problem is in general people, you the press, think Chelsea is the same Chelsea from years ago. It's not the same. I can understand people struggle to understand it.

"Once again, tonight Jackson was suspended, we played with Tyrique, six players from the academy. Years ago, if Didier Drogba was injured, Diego Costa would play or Fernando Torres. This is a completely different Chelsea. We are in the right direction, but we can bring the club to where it deserves to be.

"I don't think - since I'm here - that we are spending more money than others clubs. We are spending the same money. But we are building something important, people have to trust us. We are in the right direction, we are working well and we can fight, in the future, for important titles."

Amorim: This helped me pick my team for the final

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim to Sky Sports:

"It was the good things we talked about before the game: we had some moments, improving the way we played football, we pressed quite well and had some chances.

"We were quite aggressive, we need to be more aggressive. We have good build-up to the last third but then we miss something. But we faced the competition in the right way today, we were competitive.

"I won't talk about the summer. The good news is in the Europa League, we are scoring many goals. We will prepare for the Europa League game.

"We have to deal with a lot of things in the summer, but today it was a really good game to prepare for the final. If we put some players out in the feeling of the last game, almost 10 days without playing, it would be a mistake.

"It was a good thing for them to play, that they feel they can do it, that we can have possession and can push the opponent. In this club, you need to win and we are not winning games.

"It helped me a lot to choose the starting XI for the final. We'll see."

James: Chelsea belong in Champions League

Chelsea captain Reece James to Sky Sports:

"I knew I had space and time. I knew I put the ball in a good area, this guy was always arriving.

"We've been working the whole season, the message has been clear from the start. Executing it has been hard. Today, what we're trying to do pays off.

"I feel confident, it's the most I've played in a few seasons. I want to help the team and hope we can finish it in the right way.

"The Champions League is where the club belongs, competing in the best competitions. People like to write us off and call us young ,but it's an experienced Manchester United team and we did what we needed to do to get the three points."

Story of the match in stats...

