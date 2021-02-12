Chelsea vs Newcastle preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time, live on Sky Sports

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday; kick-off 8pm.

Team news

Timo Werner should be fit to return when Chelsea host Newcastle in Monday's Premier League clash.

The Germany striker has been struggling with a dead leg but is back in full training.

Thiago Silva will miss out however, as the Brazil defender continues to nurse a thigh complaint.

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce will be without four key players for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Striker Callum Wilson (hamstring) and defenders Fabian Schar (knee) and Javier Manquillo (ankle) are all facing up to eight weeks on the sidelines with injuries suffered during last Saturday's 3-2 win over Southampton, while midfielder Jeff Hendrick is suspended after being sent off during the same game.

Ciaran Clark is available after missing the Saints game because his partner had gone into labour, while fellow defenders Jamaal Lascelles (hamstring) and Federico Fernandez (muscle) will be assessed as they close in on returns.

How to follow

Newcastle and Thomas Tuchel had a big sliding doors moment in 2015. Tuchel - then manager of Mainz - was linked with the vacant Newcastle job in January 2015.

But the decision-makers decided to appoint John Carver until end of season. Newcastle were subsequently relegated and Borussia Dortmund came calling for Tuchel. The rest is history.

Six years later and Tuchel now faces Newcastle as Chelsea boss with a squad packed with quality and one that may have title ambitions this time next season. I'm yet to be fully convinced though as they've yet to face an attack capable of asking them severe questions. If Callum Wilson was fit for Newcastle, I'd probably have had a swing at the 12/1 for an away win. Chelsea shouldn't be touched at 1/5 with Sky Bet but the match result and correct score market represent no strong betting angles in this one as I'm not convinced Newcastle will be ruthless enough with their finishing without Wilson.

I certainly think they'll give Chelsea a scare though playing their new-found brave pressing game that allows their defence to push up the pitch.

Since switching to this diamond-like formation halfway through their defeat to Leeds with Miguel Almiron playing in the pocket, Newcastle are averaging nearly two goals a game and 14 shots a game. This makes the 5/4 for them to have nine or more shots at 5/4 very interesting and even the 12 or shots line at 11/2 should be given consideration.

Another betting angle to consider is Cesar Azpilicueta to pick up a booking. He's been an ever-present for Tuchel in the Premier League on the right of a back three but is prone to a late challenge on a speedy opponent. Eberechi Eze, Ademola Lookman, Anwar El Ghazi and Son Heung-min have all drawn bookings off the Spaniard this season and here he has to deal with the frightening prospect of keeping a lid on Allan Saint-Maximin.

Since the start of last season, no player to have played more than 800 minutes averages more dribbles per-game than the winger (9.14) with 14 opposition players in that time picking up a booking for fouling the flying Frenchman.

At 11/2 Azpilicueta looks ripe for a card.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Cesar Azpilicueta to get carded (11/2 with Sky Bet)

BETTING ANGLE: Newcastle to have nine or more shots (5/4 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Chelsea have only lost one of their 25 home Premier League games against Newcastle United (W18 D6), a 2-0 defeat in May 2012.

Newcastle have lost their last seven away league games against Chelsea, scoring just three goals and conceding 18.

Chelsea are looking to win eight consecutive home top-flight matches against an opponent for the first time since winning nine in a row against West Brom between 1984 and 2013.

Newcastle have won two away Premier League games in London this season, beating West Ham and Crystal Palace. The Magpies haven't won three in a season in the capital since the 2013-14 campaign, beating Spurs, West Ham and Crystal Palace.

Chelsea have won their last three Premier League matches, as many as they had in their previous 11 (W3 D3 L5). The Blues have conceded just one goal in their four league games under Thomas Tuchel, while they've faced on average just five shots per game under the German, compared to 10.1 under Frank Lampard in the league this term.

Newcastle have won two of their last three Premier League games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 13 in the competition (D2 L9). The Magpies are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time since July 2020.

Newcastle have lost 14 of their last 18 Premier League matches played on a Monday (W2 D2), failing to score in 13 of those matches, including each of the last four.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has never previously managed a top-flight match on a Monday - his last match in any competition on this day was in August 2016, leading Borussia Dortmund to a 3-0 win in the first round of the DFB-Pokal against SV Eintracht Trier 05.

Only against Aston Villa (9) has Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud scored more Premier League goals than he has versus Newcastle (8). However, those eight goals against the Magpies all came in his first six appearances against them, with the Frenchman failing to score in his last seven.

Miguel Almirón has scored three goals in his last four Premier League games for Newcastle, as many as in his previous 32 in the competition. However, all four of his strikes this season have come in home games.

