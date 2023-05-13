Chelsea 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Taiwo Awoniyi's double secures vital point in relegation battle

Nottingham Forest restored their three-point gap above the relegation zone after producing a spirited display to draw 2-2 at Chelsea.

Awoniyi had put Forest ahead at the break with a header (13) after an error by returning Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy before the hosts came out firing in the second half and Raheem Sterling scored twice (51, 58) to give his side the lead.

Image: Chelsea's Raheem Sterling celebrates scoring the equaliser against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea's advantage only lasted four minutes, though, as Awoniyi popped up in the box to score his second header of the game (62) and restore parity after some slack defending by Frank Lampard's side from a long throw-in.

Forest held on under a late Chelsea charge to claim a rare away draw and what could be a vital point in the relegation battle heading into their final two games of the season against Arsenal and Crystal Palace. Chelsea, meanwhile, remain in no man's land and seven points from the top half as they long for the season to end.

Player ratings Chelsea: Mendy (5), Chalobah (7), Silva (7), Badiashile (7), Hall (6), Gallagher (7), Fernandez (7), Kovacic (6), Madueke (6), Felix (6), Sterling (9).



Subs: Loftus-Cheek (7), Ziyech (6), Havertz (6).



Nottingham Forest: Navas (7), Aurier (7), Worrall (7), Felipe (6), Niakhate (6), Lodi (8), Gibbs-White (7), Yates (7), Mangala (7), Danilo (6), Awoniyi (9).



Subs: Johnson (6), Kouayte (5), Toffolo (N/A).



Player of the match: Taiwo Awoniyi.

How Forest held on against hot and cold Chelsea

Image: Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest celebrates scoring his second goal vs Chelsea

After seeing Leeds close the gap on them to two points with a draw at Newcastle, Forest set up to counter Chelsea as the hosts produced a limp first-half display despite dominating the possession. There was an early sign of the visitors' threat from set-pieces as Felipe headed just wide from Renan Lodi's front-post corner.

Lodi then produced a wonderful delivery for Awoniyi which tempted Mendy off his line but the goalkeeper was beaten to the ball by the Forest striker, who headed into an empty net to give the visitors a perfect start after 13 minutes.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Chelsea's best chance came when an early diagonal into Sterling nearly caught out Forest skipper Joe Worrall only for the returning defender to recover and produce a goal-saving block in the box to prevent the forward from levelling. Other than that, the Blues were poor and failed to break down Forest's low block and to make matters worse they lost Mateo Kovacic to injury toward the end of the half.

After an abject first-half performance saw them booed off by some at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea were transformed after the break although still vulnerable at set-pieces. Forest nearly made it 2-0 from a corner against the run of play but Moussa Niakhate could not get a foot on the ball at the back post.

Team news Chelsea made five changes as goalkeeper Edouard Mendy replaced Kepa Arrizabalaga and Lewis Hall came in at left-back for the injured Ben Chilwell.

N'Golo Kante was missing after he suffered a groin injury in training and could be out for a few weeks.

Nottingham Forest's only change saw Brennan Jonshon drop the bench with Joe Worrall making his first start since March in a back five.

Chelsea then took the lead with two quickfire Sterling goals. The first had a shade of fortune as his shot deflected off Ryan Yates on the floor into the roof of the net after Trevoh Chalobah's cut-back. Sterling then made Felipe look silly before cutting in on his right to give Chelsea the lead having gone eight games without a goal previously.

Forest looked in danger of caving in as Stamford Bridge got behind a resurgent Chelsea but they were bailed out by a long throw-in which was only half cleared allowing Orel Mangal to lump the ball back into the danger zone where Awoniyi was on hand to head home.

Lodi unleashed a fearsome effort with his left foot that was a whisker from putting Forest back in front but after that, it was all Chelsea in the closing stages. Forest, though, shut up shop and kept Chelsea at bay for the final 20 minutes to claim just their seventh point on the road in the league this season to the delight of the travelling fans who were jubilant at full-time as they serenaded the team.

Cooper: A point that could be valuable

Forest boss Steve Cooper said: "I wouldn't say it was a cracking result. There's a mix of some disappointed guys in the dressing room and I like that because although we worked hard for what we got it could have been more.

"It was a mixed feeling because although we know we gave everything, stuck to the plan and showed good resilience when going 2-1 down.

"The game had been going exactly as we wanted it to go, so to turn it quickly to 2-1 and then get something out of the game is a positive.

"We've scored more goals in this phase than any other phase but it feels like we are giving goals so much easier than how we are scoring them. They were good finishes from the Chelsea boys but we could have done a bit better there.

"I know the away form is the away form. I talk openly about it because that's who we are as a group. I've never had to question the resilience, desire and attitude.

"Sometimes we could do with a bit of belief, concentration and confidence away from home so that's why we've had what we've had. I don't think many would have backed us to get anything today. It's a point that could be valuable."

On set-pieces and long throws, he added: "I think we have scored three goals from long throws. Until Chelsea made their changes we had a height advantage.

"The throw-in has become really useful to us because we've scored from it and created a few chances. It's not just about throwing the ball in there, it is a strategy. Just pleased we got the goal.

"There has to be a technique to the throw because if the opponent gets the first contact you want it to be tough to head away. We've seen the success Brentford have had from it."

Merson: Massive point for Forest

Paul Merson on Soccer Saturday:

"One hundred per cent a point gained. You have to weigh it up before the game. Their away record has been atrocious and Chelsea won their last game.

"For Forest to go 2-1 down and draw 2-2, it's a massive, massive point. A thoroughly-deserved one and a massive one at the same time.

"Awoniyi, who scored the two goals, was a threat. He held the ball up well. I saw him the other week playing away from home and he was taken off, he didn't do well. Now he looks a handful, he's holding it up and playing it simple and scored two goals. They were simple.

"With him playing like that with a couple of games left, I'd be quite shocked if Forest went down from here. To come back with that away record is very, very good.

"I think it's going to be hard for the others to catch them. Leicester are virtually going to have to win two out of their three games. It's a hard one. That point was huge for Forest. They need four out of their last six points.

"They go into next week's game against Arsenal with a couple of good recent results against them at home. It will be a hard game for Arsenal. If Forest play like this on the counter-attack, they could pick them apart and cause problems. Arsenal will cause major problems down the other end.

"I think Forest will stay up. Leeds have to win one out of their last two games at least and I'm not sure Leicester can win two out of their three."

Lampard: Long loopy throw is tough to defend against

Chelsea interim boss Frank Lampard said: "Yeah we did struggle at set-pieces. The long loopy throw is a difficult one to defend against. We've seen them score goals from that in recent games when it's been important for them.

"They're a bigger team than us, then it was always going to be a threat. But we have to deal with it."

On starting Mendy over Kepa Arrizabalaga, he added: "We've got two good goalkeepers. Kepa has been playing really well but in this situation it was no problem to give Mendy a chance."

On Sterling's goals after a tough run, he added: "Important for him. Small gains, small steps forward. Raheem is a player that has the credit in the bank that he is a regular goalscorer in the Premier League and for his country.

"To see him score there was Raheem and then individual brilliance for the second. I am very happy for him and It is what we need. Raheem has done it and he produced it again. We need to be killers in the top end of the pitch. Raheem's proven to be that and we don't have enough of that."

Sterling delivers timely reminder of his quality

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Raheem Sterling has looked a shell of his former self in his first season at Chelsea.

Ahead of Saturday's visit of Nottingham Forest, the 28-year-old had gone 11 league games without a goal. By his own reckoning this has been one of the lowest ebbs of an otherwise glittering career.

However, after getting a shade of luck for his opener against Forest something seemed to click for the England international. The doubts seeped away, and Sterling began playing with freedom.

If sitting Felipe was not enough for his second goal, Sterling picked out the corner perfectly through a sea of Forest defenders to deliver a timely reminder of what he is all about ahead of the arrival of a new manager at Stamford Bridge.

Whatever shape this next evolution of Chelsea takes, Sterling must be accommodated.

Awoniyi turning good performances into goals

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

Sky Sports' Zinny Boswell:

Taiwo Awoniyi is finding goalscoring form at the perfect time for Nottingham Forest.

Having spent four months out injured, the Forest striker "hit the ground running" on his return to the team, according to head coach Steve Cooper. But now, after seven games without scoring before Monday's thriller against Southampton, Awoniyi is turning good performances into goals.

Forest played to his strengths at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as they bombarded Chelsea with early crosses and, as Frank Lampard described them, "loopy long throws". For both goals Awoniyi was ready and waiting in the perfect spot to capitalise.

The 25-year-old has four goals in his last two games, becoming the first player to score back-to-back doubles for Forest since 1995.

The last man to do that was Bryan Roy, who scored twice in three games running. How Forest could do with Awoniyi recreating such a run against title-chasing Arsenal next Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Having an in-form striker could be the difference in the relegation battle.

Manchester City

Chelsea Sunday 21st May 3:30pm Kick off 4:00pm

Nottingham Forest

Arsenal Saturday 20th May 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Chelsea now face two quickfire trips to Manchester as they visit City next Sunday, live on Sky Sports; kick-off 4pm - before going to Old Trafford to face United four days later. The Blues host Newcastle on the final day of the campaign.

Nottingham Forest's final home game of their first season back sees them host title challengers Arsenal next Saturday, live on Sky Sports with kick-off at 5.30pm. Steve Cooper's side then go to Crystal Palace on the final day on May 28.

May 21: Manchester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4pm

May 25: Man Utd (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Newcastle (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

May 20: Arsenal (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 28: Crystal Palace (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

Opta stats: Awoniyi on fire as Chelsea struggle at home