Chelsea 1-0 Pafos: Moises Caicedo's late header lifts Liam Rosenior's Blues up to eighth in Champions League table

A late Moises Caicedo header gave Chelsea a hard-fought 1-0 win over minnows Pafos and boosted their automatic qualification hopes for the Champions League last 16.

Defeat in Enzo Maresca's final Champions League game in charge away to Atalanta in December has given Chelsea work to do to avoid a two-leg play-off but this narrow win in head coach Liam Rosenior's first experience of the competition moved them up to eighth on goal difference.

There still remains big pressure to win next Wednesday's trip to Antonio Conte's Napoli, with eight teams level on 13 points and five more within three points of the Blues' tally, but automatic progression - and avoiding a fixture pile-up in February - is in Chelsea's hands.

Why Chelsea realistically need to win in Naples Were Chelsea to only take a point in Naples, they would finish ninth or lower if only one of Barcelona, Sporting, Manchester City, Atletico Madrid, Atalanta or Inter were to win and either Borussia Dortmund or Juventus won by two or more goals.

Rosenior's first taste of a Champions League game had been a frustrating one for 78 minutes, with Enzo Fernandez seeing a first-half header ruled out for a push and Pafos goalkeeper Jay Gorter pulling off a string of saves - including three to deny Caicedo - for the stubborn visitors.

The Cypriot champions - now 30th in the standings - even struck the woodwork at the other end, with a Jaja strike deflecting off Reece James' arm and onto a post. Penalty appeals from the visitors were rightly waved away, given the Blues' captain's arm was tucked into his chest, but it was a warning for Chelsea.

Team news Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior made six changes to the side which started against Brentford, with Cole Palmer left out of the matchday squad due to a "minor" issue.

Filip Jorgensen, Malo Gusto, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Jorrel Hato and Liam Delap came in.

Chelsea Champions League winner David Luiz was only fit enough for the Pafos bench after suffering an injury at the weekend.

Estevao was brought on at half-time to try to provide some spark for a Chelsea team missing the rested Cole Palmer but a fierce volley from the Brazilian was saved by Gorter before Bruno made a goal-saving block. Defender Derrick Luckassen then flew in to prevent Alejandro Garnacho from scoring.

But just as Chelsea nerves began to jangle and concerns about them missing out on a top-eight finish rose, Caicedo met a corner unintentionally flicked on by Pafos' Nany Dimata to nod in the decisive goal and give Rosenior an ideal start in to life in this competition. Former Blues boss Conte now stands in his way.

Palmer, James, Jorgensen injury updates Liam Rosenior revealed Cole Palmer had not been risked due to a "minor" issue he picked up during the win over Brentford, while Reece James' half-time substitution was pre-planned to manage his minutes.



The Chelsea boss also said he was "devastated" for Filip Jorgensen to pick up an injury during the first half.

Rosenior praises Chelsea body language

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior to TNT Sports:

"We knew Pafos were very well-organised. A lot of good things, just the final bit. We had dominance, control, the goalkeeper made some good saves, but the thing I really liked about the team today was the body language.

"It never changed, the energy, the counter press, was really good. You want to score more goals but we're in a position where if we win the next game, we're in the top eight.

Chelsea's passing record Chelsea had a passing accuracy of 94.5% against Pafos, their highest on record (since 2003-04) in a single Champions League match.

"The standards here are really high, the fans come to see shots and goals. It's my job to improve on that. For me, it's a fine balance at the moment. For me, it's two clean sheets in a row when it's a long time since that happened, it's a positive thing. Then it's about trying to be in games and win games."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Sidwell believes the Chelsea players are buying into Liam Rosenior after a 'superb' Champions League performance in their win over Pafos.

The high-quality and wide-ranging skills of Moises Caicedo are no secret but his performance to inspire Chelsea to a narrow but important win over stubborn Pafos exemplified his many attributes.

He eventually made the difference with his header from a flicked-on corner with 12 minutes to play. That was his fourth shot on target of the game, with the visitors' goalkeeper twice sharp to stop Caicedo drives before the break. It's the most shots on target he's had in a game for Chelsea.

He was also joint-top for chances created, with Enzo Fernandez, while only centre-backs Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana had more touches. Only Fofana won possession more times. Caicedo is a player who can do it all.

The midfielder has played every minute he has been available for under Rosenior so far. He missed the Arsenal tie through suspension - and that was the only game the new head coach hasn't won.

While the defence gets rejigged and attackers are rotated, Caicedo is a constant - and essential - for this Chelsea team.

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up for Chelsea?