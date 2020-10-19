Chelsea vs Sevilla LIVE!

WILL CHELSEA SEIZE CL CHANCE?Sky Sports' Nick Wright on Chelsea's Champions League hopes:"Chelsea spent over £200m on new recruits after their transfer ban was lifted this summer, with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva, Edouard Mendy and Ben Chilwell providing an injection of quality and transforming the look of the side."The intention was to turn Chelsea from top-four contenders into title challengers and the Premier League is not the only competition in their sights."Saturday's 3-3 draw with Southampton was a reminder their defensive flaws will not be fixed overnight, but the squad certainly looks well equipped to compete on multiple fronts this season and, while Sevilla possess undoubted European pedigree, Chelsea's Champions League group has not thrown up any major obstacles."Lampard will aim to take advantage and, when it comes to resolving the side's defensive issues, he will hope Thiago Silva, a man with a wealth of experience at Champions League level, will carry his form from PSG's run to last season's final into this year's competition."