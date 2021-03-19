Chelsea vs Sheffield United preview, team news, stats, kick-off time

Team news and stats ahead of Chelsea vs Sheffield United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (kick-off 1.30pm).

Team news

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva is almost ready to return after a thigh injury but boss Thomas Tuchel will not risk him this weekend.

The Blues hope to have Tammy Abraham back after ankle trouble, and Mason Mount and Jorginho are available having missed the midweek Champions League win over Atletico Madrid through suspension.

Image: Sheffield United's David McGoldrick has been struggling with a knee injury

David McGoldrick could return for Sheffield United. The forward, who missed the 5-0 loss at Leicester last weekend due to a knee injury, trained on Friday and was being assessed.

The Blades have Jack O'Connell (knee), John Egan (toe), Jack Robinson (foot), Jack Rodwell and Sander Berge (hamstring) unavailable.

Opta stats

Chelsea have won four of their five previous FA Cup ties against Sheffield United, with this the first such meeting between the sides since 1992. However, Sheffield United's sole win against the Blues in the competition was the 1915 final at Old Trafford, lifting their third FA Cup trophy after a 3-0 win.

Since the 1992 FA Cup clash between Chelsea and Sheffield United, the Blues have won three of the last six meetings between the sides at Stamford Bridge (D1 L2), though these matches range between 1992 and 2020 - all in the top-flight.

Chelsea are appearing in their 15th FA Cup quarter-final since the turn of the millennium - the most of any side - and are looking to reach the semi-finals for the fourth time in the last five seasons, missing out in 2018-19 after a fifth-round defeat against Manchester United.

Sheffield United have reached back-to-back FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2002-03 & 2003-04, though they haven't qualified for the semi-finals while playing in the top-flight since 1992-93, beating Blackburn on penalties following a replay.

Chelsea have won 19 of their last 23 FA Cup matches played on home soil (D2 L2), winning the last four in a row.

Sheffield United have won each of their last three away games in the FA Cup, though they've lost six of the last nine when travelling to face top-flight opposition (W3).

Coming into the quarter-final ties, no player has scored more FA Cup goals this season than Chelsea's Tammy Abraham, who has netted four times from four shots on target. The last Chelsea player to score more in a single campaign was Frank Lampard in 2006-07 (six).

Billy Sharp has netted each of Sheffield United's last two goals in the FA Cup, scoring the winners against Plymouth Argyle (fourth round) and Bristol City (fifth round) - he has never scored more than twice in the same FA Cup campaign.

