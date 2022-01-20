Chelsea vs Tottenham: Premier League preview, team news, stats, predictions, kick-off time, live on Sky

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Chelsea vs Tottenham in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 4.30pm.

Team news

Andreas Christensen will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge due to continued Covid-19 isolation.

Trevoh Chalobah is closing in on a return after a thigh problem but Sunday's encounter will come too soon.

Reece James is also on the comeback trail after a hamstring strain but is still some way off a playing return.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte says he has to be calm amid talk of a top-three finish but is delighted with the way his side are battling for wins.

Tottenham have Eric Dier available after he missed five games through injury.

Antonio Conte said a couple of players picked up injuries in the midweek win at Leicester, one of whom is Emerson Royal.

Heung-Min Son (muscle) is still out, but Cristian Romero could return for the first time since November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at some of the key statistics ahead of Matchweek 23 in the Premier League.

How to follow

Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur Sunday 23rd January 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Chelsea vs Tottenham will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 1-1 draw between Brighton and Chelsea in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Tottenham's win against Leicester in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel has been a fantastic addition to the Premier League: engaging, a deep-thinker and most importantly a master of organising a team. However, his deflection technique of blaming Chelsea's current malaise in attacking areas on fatigue is getting a little tiresome. I've not enjoyed watching Chelsea's attacking process for two months now and if you read between the lines on Tuchel's recent comments, he would agree.

In their last 11 Premier League games, Chelsea have averaged just 1.5 expected goals per 90 minutes - a relatively strong figure but not for a team that is supposed to be challenging Manchester City and Liverpool, who are both averaging north of 2.1 per 90 minutes. Chances created from open play are also trending badly downwards for Chelsea - in those 11 matches, Chelsea have had just 8.4 shots from open play per 90 minutes, which is the 11th-best of all the teams in the Premier League. Spurs sit joint-top of that particular metric with Manchester City (13.4).

It's that lack of fluidity in forward areas that makes Tuchel's side very vulnerable at 8/13 with Sky Bet. Chelsea have won just four of their last 13 Premier League games, dropping 20 points in that time. And, against a flowing attacking opponent like Tottenham, who are averaging 2.5 expected goals per 90 minutes over their last seven fixtures and were dangerous from all angles in their amazing 3-2 success at Leicester on Wednesday, Chelsea simply have to be taken on at the prices.

Many of you will be screaming at me right now to point out that Chelsea have lost just one of the last 31 league meetings at home with Spurs, winning 20, and won rather comfortably 3-0 on aggregate in the two-legged Carabao Cup semi-final. Yet Spurs shot themselves in the foot in the cup tie, making basic errors to help Chelsea on their way and most importantly, we're able to get 9/2 on an away win here. That's a price which is just begging to be snapped up for a team carrying such a threat going forward and led by, arguably, the best striker in world football. With Chelsea's defence still performing amongst the best in the Premier League and Spurs very unlikely to run away with the game, I'm happy to be greedy and up the price by backing Antonio Conte's men to win by one goal at 7/1.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2

BETTING ANGLE: Tottenham to win by one goal (7/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats

Chelsea have won five of their last six league games against Spurs (D1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 31 away league games against Chelsea (D10 L20), winning 3-1 in April 2018 with current boss Antonio Conte in charge of the Blues that day.

Tottenham have lost 13 of their 17 away games in all competitions against reigning European champions (W2 D2), with those victories coming at Nottingham Forest in November 1980 (3-0) and Liverpool in March 1985 (1-0).

Chelsea have already won three games against Tottenham in all competitions this season, including twice this month in the EFL Cup semi-final. The last Premier League team to win four games against an opponent in a single campaign were Manchester City against West Ham in 2013-14, while the last to win three games in the same month against an opponent were Aston Villa against Blackburn in January 2010.

Tottenham have failed to score in each of their last five meetings with Chelsea in all competitions, with their goalless run against the Blues currently standing at 457 minutes since Erik Lamela's strike in September 2020. They've never gone six games without a goal against an opponent in their history.

Chelsea have earned 498 points from their 271 Premier League London derby matches, and victory here would see them become the first side to reach 500 points in the history of the competition.

Tottenham have won their last two Premier League London derbies, having lost five in a row before this. They last had a longer winning run in such games between February and November 2018 (7).

Chelsea have drawn each of their last three Premier League home games - they've not gone four without a win at Stamford Bridge in the competition since a run of five under Guus Hiddink between March and May 2016.

No manager to have previously taken charge of Chelsea in the Premier League has won against the Blues at Stamford Bridge in the competition (D7 L13). Spurs boss Antonio Conte will be the eighth different manager to try, with each of the last three losing on their first attempt (Mourinho, Benítez, Ancelotti).

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has scored 39 goals in 65 Premier League London derby matches, second only to Thierry Henry (43) in the history of the competition. However, he's netted just once in his last seven such league games, doing so against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

The Essential Football Podcast returns as host Alice Piper is joined by Charlotte Marsh and Ben Grounds to preview another captivating round of Premier League games which could have ramifications at both ends of the table.

PART ONE | After their dramatic, late victory at Leicester, the panel assess whether Antonio Conte's Tottenham can crack the Stamford Bridge code and haul Chelsea back into the wide open race for the top four

PART TWO | Cristiano Ronaldo's tantrum stole the headlines but having bounced back at Brentford have Ralf Rangnick and Man Utd built enough momentum to capitalise on the West Ham fragilities exposed by Leeds and boost their top-four chances? Plus: with an 11-point lead at the summit, can champions Man City afford to take their foot of the gas at Southampton?

PART THREE | An archetypal relegation six-pointer kicks off the Premier League weekend as Watford host Norwich on Friday - but which club is best placed to seize the initiative? Plus: tasked with steadying the ship for the second time in three years, can Duncan Ferguson galvanise Everton ahead of the visit of Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa?