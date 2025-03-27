Chelsea Women 3-0 Man City Women (agg 3-2): Sonia Bompastor's Blues' three-goal blitz books Champions League semi-final place

Chelsea joined Arsenal in overturning a two-goal first-leg deficit to reach the Women's Champions League semi-finals by beating Manchester City via a 3-2 victory on aggregate.

Sonia Bompastor's side took their 2-0 defeat in Manchester last week very personally. It was their their only defeat of this campaign after all.

Chelsea knocked home three first goals in the space of 15 first half minutes before half-time - in a dominant and shell-shocking display for City at Stamford Bridge.

The signs were there as Chelsea hit the post twice before getting their first. First, Nathalie Bjorn struck the woodwork, then Lucy Bronze curled one onto the post - but on that second occasion, Sandy Baltimore was there to rifle home into the far corner.

City tried to respond with Mary Fowler testing Hannah Hampton twice in rare chances - but the barrage on the City goal continued. Bjorn had an identical chance cleared off the line by Vivianne Miedema, but she would not be denied a third time.

The Swedish defender rose highest from a third corner in a row to nod past Khiera Keating unmarked. And for a stunned and outfought City, it only got even worse before half-time.

Image: Mayra Ramirez celebrates putting Chelsea in front on aggregate

Gracie Prior - hassled and harried by the Chelsea press all night - was caught in possession and it allowed Johanna Rytting Kaneryd to square to Mayra Ramirez, who scuffed home.

It was classic Chelsea. The mentality monsters turning up once again. Miedema went close to a City leveller on aggregate as her shot flew inches past the far post. Even though Erin Cuthbert's strike coming off the bar failed to make it a calmer finish for Chelsea, everyone knew which way the story was heading from the interval onwards.

Awaiting Bompastor's Blues in the last four - who made a statement of their own by smashing Wolfsburg 10-2 on aggregate earlier on the night.

The Women's Champions League semi-final line-up Arsenal vs Lyon

Barcelona vs Chelsea

Semi-final first legs to be played on weekend of April 19/20. Second legs on April 26/27

But both Women's Super League teams this week have shown the resilience required to break the Barcelona-Lyon mould in this tournament.

It took 21 years for a team to overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit in the Champions League quarter-finals. Arsenal and Chelsea managed it twice in two days.

More to follow.