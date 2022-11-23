 Skip to content
Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women. Women's Champions League Group A.

Kingsmeadow Stadium.

Chelsea Women 0

    Real Madrid Women 0

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

      free_kick_won icon

      Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      corner icon

      Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kathellen.

      free_kick_won icon

      Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Naomie Feller (Real Madrid Femenino).

      free_kick_won icon

      Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).

      corner icon

      Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Misa.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

      offside icon

      Offside, Real Madrid Femenino. Ivana Andrés tries a through ball, but Olga Carmona is caught offside.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.