11' Foul by Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women).

11' Olga Carmona (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8' Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

8' Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

6' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Kathellen.

5' Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

5' Foul by Naomie Feller (Real Madrid Femenino).

4' Kadeisha Buchanan (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

4' Foul by Esther González (Real Madrid Femenino).

2' Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Misa.

2' Attempt saved. Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Kerr.

1' Offside, Real Madrid Femenino. Ivana Andrés tries a through ball, but Olga Carmona is caught offside.

First Half begins.