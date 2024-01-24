 Skip to content
Chelsea Women vs Real Madrid Women. Women's Champions League Group D.

Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea Women 2

  • G Reiten (62nd minute pen)
  • M Chavas (70th minute own goal)

Real Madrid Women 1

  • A Del Castillo (69th minute)

Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid: Guro Reiten penalty and Mylene Chavas own goal send hosts into Champions League quarter-finals

Report as Chelsea qualify for the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League with one game to spare; Guro Reiten's second-half penalty and a Mylene Chavas own goal see Emma Hayes' side through as Group D winners; Athenea had equalised for Real Madrid

Wednesday 24 January 2024 22:13, UK

Chelsea Women
Image: Guro Reiten's penalty sent Chelsea on their way to a 2-1 win over Real Madrid

Guro Reiten's penalty and a Mylene Chavas own goal saw Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to qualify for the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as Group D winners.

Knowing three points from their final two games would be enough to progress to the last eight, ​​​​​​Reiten's spot-kick in the 62nd minute after a foul on Niamh Charles opened the scoring for Emma Hayes' side to send them on their way, but Real substitute Athenea equalised against the run of play (69).

The victory never seemed in doubt though and just seconds later, Chavas turned Erin Cuthbert's cross into her own net to put the hosts back in charge and they comfortably saw out the win.

More to follow...

What's next for Chelsea?

Brighton and Hove Albion Women
Chelsea Women

Saturday 27th January 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

Chelsea head to Brighton in the Women's Super League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Emma Hayes' side then visit Paris FC in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday January 30, kick-off 5.45pm.

