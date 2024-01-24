Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid: Guro Reiten penalty and Mylene Chavas own goal send hosts into Champions League quarter-finals

Guro Reiten's penalty and a Mylene Chavas own goal saw Chelsea beat Real Madrid 2-1 at Stamford Bridge to qualify for the Women's Champions League quarter-finals as Group D winners.

Knowing three points from their final two games would be enough to progress to the last eight, ​​​​​​Reiten's spot-kick in the 62nd minute after a foul on Niamh Charles opened the scoring for Emma Hayes' side to send them on their way, but Real substitute Athenea equalised against the run of play (69).

The victory never seemed in doubt though and just seconds later, Chavas turned Erin Cuthbert's cross into her own net to put the hosts back in charge and they comfortably saw out the win.

More to follow...

Chelsea head to Brighton in the Women's Super League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 5.30pm.

Emma Hayes' side then visit Paris FC in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday January 30, kick-off 5.45pm.