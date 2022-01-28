Chile 1-2 Argentina: Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez on target in 2022 World Cup qualifier

Chile saw their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup shrink dramatically after a 2-1 home loss to second-place Argentina.

With Lionel Messi recovering from COVID-19 and absent, veteran Argentina forward Angel Di Maria opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a rocket from the edge of the box.

Chile levelled matters 11 minutes later with a header from Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton, only for Lautaro Martinez to net the winner for Argentina in the 34th minute, calmly converting after Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo failed to stop a shot from Rodrigo de Paul.

Argentina - without coach Lionel Scaloni, who did not travel to Chile because he was still testing positive for coronavirus - enjoyed less pressure in the second half, but Chile failed to score from the several opportunities they created.



Elsewhere in South American World Cup qualifying, Uruguay moved back into contention for a place at Qatar 2022 after a 1-0 win in Paraguay, secured thanks to a goal from veteran striker Luis Suarez.