Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Chile vs Argentina. FIFA World Cup South American Qualifying Tournament.

Chile 1

    Argentina 2

      Latest FIFA World Cup South American Odds

      Chile 1-2 Argentina: Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez on target in 2022 World Cup qualifier

      Match report as Argentina win 2-1 in Chile in South American World Cup qualifying; goals from Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez hand the visitors victory; Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton nets for the hosts

      By AP

      Friday 28 January 2022 10:03, UK

      Argentina
      Image: Argentina's players celebrate their 2-1 win in Chile

      Chile saw their chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup shrink dramatically after a 2-1 home loss to second-place Argentina.

      With Lionel Messi recovering from COVID-19 and absent, veteran Argentina forward Angel Di Maria opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a rocket from the edge of the box.

      Chile levelled matters 11 minutes later with a header from Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton, only for Lautaro Martinez to net the winner for Argentina in the 34th minute, calmly converting after Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo failed to stop a shot from Rodrigo de Paul.

      Also See:

      Argentina - without coach Lionel Scaloni, who did not travel to Chile because he was still testing positive for coronavirus - enjoyed less pressure in the second half, but Chile failed to score from the several opportunities they created.

      Elsewhere in South American World Cup qualifying, Uruguay moved back into contention for a place at Qatar 2022 after a 1-0 win in Paraguay, secured thanks to a goal from veteran striker Luis Suarez.

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Win £250,000 with Super 6!

      Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

      Trending

      Around Sky

      Get Sky Sports

      Get More from Sky Cinema