China 1-0 Haiti: Wang Shuang penalty secures China's first Women's World Cup win despite having player sent off

Wang Shuang kept China's Women's World Cup campaign alive by converting a penalty in Friday's 1-0 win over Haiti at Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide, with the Asian side showing great resolve to claim victory despite being a player short.

The Steel Roses, who have three points from two games in Group D, face England on Tuesday. Haiti have no points after two defeats, but can also progress if they beat Denmark on the same day and other results go in their favour.

China dominated possession from kick-off and almost went ahead in spectacular fashion in the 16th minute when Lou Jiahui managed to direct an acrobatic effort at goal, but the shot was tame and easily saved by Haiti goalkeeper Kerly Theus.

Image: China players swarm around goalscorer Wang Shuang

However, the momentum quickly shifted when Zhang Rui was shown a straight red card in the 29th minute for a reckless high tackle on Sherly Jeudy.

The Caribbean side strived to make the most of their advantage, having a goal disallowed for offside just before half-time, but China defended resolutely to guard themselves from relentless waves of attacks.

Haiti substitute Melchie Dumornay then drew an excellent save from Zhu Yu with a side-footed shot early in the second half, but it was China who finally broke the deadlock, after Zhang Linyan was clumsily brought down by Ruthny Mathurin.

Substitute Wang, the 2018 Asian Women's Footballer of the Year, stepped up to convert the resulting penalty in the 74th minute and give her side the advantage.

Haiti pushed hard in search of an equaliser and had two penalty claims denied in a frantic closing spell, but China held on for victory.

China's Group D campaign concludes on August 1 against England in Adelaide, kick-off 12pm, while Haiti meet Denmark at the same time in Perth.

The group stage has begun and runs over a two-week period finishing on August 3. Group winners and runners-up progress to the round of 16, which takes place from August 5 to August 8.

The quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, are scheduled for August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.