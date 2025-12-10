Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal: Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli stunners keep perfect Champions League record intact for Gunners

Stunning strikes from Noni Madueke and Gabriel Martinelli helped Arsenal beat Club Brugge 3-0 and maintain their perfect record in the Champions League.

The victory moves Mikel Arteta's side three points clear of Bayern Munich at the top of the league phase table with two games remaining, with their place in the last 16 all but confirmed.

After a pedestrian start in Belgium, Arsenal suddenly sprung to life when Madueke picked the ball up near the halfway line, drove forward and rifled his shot from outside the area in off the underside of the crossbar to give his side the lead.

On any given night, it would be the pick of the goals but Martinelli rivalled that effort when he cut in to curl in a stunner of his own after Madueke's header had already added to Arsenal's advantage.

Gabriel Jesus, making his first appearance since January and ending a 342-day layoff following an ACL injury, came close to adding a fourth when his shot cannoned off the crossbar but three proved to be enough for Arsenal.

While the goals will grab the headlines, Brugge might feel slightly aggrieved at the scoreline after testing the makeshift Arsenal defence - consisting of midfielder Christian Norgaard pairing Piero Hincapie at centre back due to their growing injury crisis - on multiple occasions before the game was ultimately put out of their reach.

Team news: Injury problems worsen for Arsenal Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta made five changes to the squad that lost 2-1 to Aston Villa last weekend. Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze and Riccardo Calafiori were replaced by Christian Norgaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Viktor Gyokeres, Gabriel Martinelli and Noni Madueke.

Norgaard started at centre back with Timber, Gabriel, William Saliba and Cristhian Mosquera all out injured.

David Raya was heavily relied on to keep his fifth clean sheet of the competition intact, making seven saves in the game after only facing nine shots on target in the five games prior to their trip to the Jaybreydel Stadion.

Regardless, Arteta was able to rotate his injury-laden squad, keeping Bukayo Saka and Riccardo Calafiori off the pitch until late in the game with focus now shifting to Saturday's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers as they look to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.

Arsenal's growing injury problems Gabriel, muscle

Kai Havertz, knee

Cristhian Mosquera, ankle

Declan Rice, illness

William Saliba, knock

Leandro Trossard, muscle

Max Dowman, ankle

Jurrien Timber, knock

Arteta: Our injury problems make every task bigger

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaking to TNT Sports:

"We know how difficult it is to play in the Champions League and win away from home. With that many players out, it makes the task bigger, but I spoke to the boys and told them it was about showing how much we wanted it and resilience.

"One example was Christian Norgaard, a player who prepares the best out of all of them. He makes all of us better every day and he plays in any position, any condition; his attitude is always immaculate."

Madueke: We can win Champions League and the Premier League!

Arsenal winger Noni Madueke speaking to TNT Sports:

"We're fighting on all fronts. I feel like we can compete on all four fronts. We can win this competition. We can win the league as well. That has to be our aim. We're in a good place at the moment.

"We're a tight group; we want each other to do well. We know we have top players all around the squad; it's about the collective, not about the individual. We all know we have a part to play, that is the good thing about this team."

Story of the match in stats...

What's coming up for Arsenal?

Arsenal face Inter Milan at the San Siro on January 20 and Kairat Almaty at the Emirates Stadium on January 28 in their two remaining league phase games.