Colchester 0-1 Brentford: Ivan Toney absent again as Bees secure place in Carabao Cup third round after penalty miss

Hakon Valdimarsson was the hero for Brentford after his 82nd-minute penalty save earned them a controversial 1-0 win at Colchester as Thomas Frank refuses to comment on Ivan Toney's future.

With England striker Ivan Toney again absent following more speculation over his future this week, Thomas Frank watched Keane Lewis-Potter put the visitors ahead in contentious fashion on the stroke of half-time.

The Bees boss was reluctant to talk about the forward in his post-match press conference and instead wanted to focus on the players who had guided his side into the third round.

"Similar stand to yesterday. I am not speaking about Ivan," Frank insisted. "I want to speak about the 21 lads in the dressing room who did well to get through to the next round of the Carabao Cup against a Colchester team who deserve a lot of praise and made it difficult for us.

"What an experience (for Valdimarsson), we can speak about that. Actually nothing better than when you get out on top and you had a big scare with the physical duals on the first throw.

"Then he adjusted well and dominated his box in the second half on the long throws, on the set-pieces and he made a winning save from the penalty. A fantastic debut I would say."

Sky Bet League Two club Colchester wanted a foul for Kevin Schade's push on Aaron Donnelly but nothing was given by referee Paul Howard and it allowed Lewis-Potter to walk in the opener.

Fans in the South Stand at the JobServe Community Stadium were told in an announcement over the PA system on the 77th minute to stop "racist, homophobic and sexist chanting".

Four minutes later, Colchester were given a penalty but Jack Payne's low effort was saved by Valdimarsson with his feet to send the Premier League club through to round three.

Brentford manager Frank had promised full debuts for big-money summer signings Sepp van den Berg and Fabio Carvalho at Colchester but Toney was again absent from the squad.

Icelandic goalkeeper Valdimarsson was also handed a first start and endured some nervy early moments, struggling with Donnelly's long throw which saw Tom Hopper go close.

After a bright start by Colchester, Brentford started to settle and only a superb block by Ben Goodliffe denied Carvalho a goal midway through the half after fine work by right-back Ryan Trevitt.

Lewis-Potter's influence on the left was also beginning to grow and he headed wide from a corner before Carvalho curled straight down the throat of Matt Macey from 22 yards.

It looked set to be goalless at the break but Brentford broke the deadlock on the verge of half-time in controversial fashion.

Schade battled with Donnelly, who went down in the penalty area after seemingly getting a shove, but play continued and it allowed the Brentford forward to set up Lewis-Potter for a simple goal.

Colchester were stunned as boos echoed around the stadium and home boss Danny Cowley made his feelings known on the touchline.

Chants of '1-0 to the referee' followed as Howard walked off the pitch after Cowley ushered his players away from the official.

The sting was taken out of the white-hot atmosphere by two separate injury stoppages for the impressive Bradley Ihionvien and Milton Oni.

Ihionvien continued and was booked with 19 minutes left when he reacted furiously after a tangle with last player Ben Mee failed to result in a free kick.

Supporters in that section were told to stop "racist, homophobic and sexist chanting" after a police officer spoke with fourth official Ruebyn Ricardo.

Frank was asked about the incident but was unaware of it at the time. "Nope, I haven't heard anything, no," he added.

Colchester were awarded a penalty when Frank Onyeka brought down substitute Mandela Egbo.

Referee Howard immediately pointed to the spot but Colchester's joy was short-lived with Payne's penalty down the middle saved by the feet of Valdimarsson, who proved to be the Bees' hero.

Cowley fumes over Brentford opener and calls for referee support

Colchester United boss Danny Cowley:

"I am proud of the players. I am proud of the football club because I thought our supporters were equally as brilliant as the players.

"I am disappointed with the way we have lost because we didn't deserve that.

"I've managed 900 games and that's always a foul, that always gets given as a foul. The defender is shepherding the ball back, he gets pushed and their player actually tramples over him.

"Our referees have to be given some help. They need to be full-time."