Colombia 1-0 Jamaica: Sublime Catalina Usme goal sees Colombia set up Women's World Cup quarter-final tie with England

A sublime Catalina Usme goal saw Colombia beat Jamaica 1-0 to reach their first Women's World Cup quarter-final, where they will face England on Saturday.

Neither side were predicted to reach the last 16, but more than matched up against tournament favourites in the group stages to set up an intriguing tie in Melbourne.

However, the opening 45 minutes turned out to be an attritional affair, with multiple stoppages for injuries and fouls.

But the second half flowed far better once Colombia captain Usme (54) fired home after a sensational first touch. It was the only goal the Reggae Girlz had conceded at the World Cup.

Drew Spence went the closest to an equaliser for Jamaica while Leicy Santos hit the post late on. However, Colombia - who had previously only made it as far as the last 16 in 2015 - ultimately did not need another goal, reaching the last eight and setting up a showdown with the Lionesses in Sydney.

How Colombia beat Jamaica

Image: Usme scored after a fine first touch

It was a stop-start, nerve-jangling opening half-hour in Melbourne, with very few chances. Colombia went closest - Diana Ospina's weak shot went straight at Becky Spencer, before a Usme cross into the area missed the run of Leicy Santos, only to be collected by the Jamaica goalkeeper.

Soon, the Colombians started to rack up the chances, ending the half with seven shots to Jamaica's two. After a succession of corners, Jorelyn Carabali lifted a shot over the crossbar from close range.

Jamaica's best chances came in the four minutes of injury-time. Khadija Shaw nodded over from a corner, before Jody Brown's toe-poked effort was scooped up by Catalina Perez.

Image: Drew Spence went close for Jamaica late in the second half

Nine minutes after the break, and the game burst into life as Usme gave Colombia the lead. Ana Maria Guzman's floated cross picked out the captain on the right of the area. Her first touch was world-class, getting the better of her marker before slotting home.

Jamaica almost equalised immediately but Jody Brown's hit the post with a stooped header. Linda Caicedo then saw a shot smothered away by Spencer, with the waiting Mayra Ramirez unable to control the loose ball.

Image: Jamaica's Khadija Shaw was unable to guide her team into the quarter-finals

Although Jamaica continued to push for the goal, it was Colombia who fashioned the better openings. However, the Reggae Girlz should have equalised in the 82nd minute but Tottenham defender Spence headed just wide of the post.

Colombia could have made sure of their quarter-final spot soon after, but Santos' header smacked the bottom of the post. But another goal was not needed as Usme's fine goal saw the South Americans into the last eight.

Colombia will play England in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Sydney. Kick-off is at 11.30am.

The round of 16 concludes on Tuesday ahead of the quarter-finals, which will be held in Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane and Sydney, between August 11 and 12.

The first semi-final will then be played on August 15 in Auckland, with the other semi-final taking place on August 16 at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, which will then host the final on August 20.

A third-place play-off will be played the day before the final on August 19 in Brisbane.