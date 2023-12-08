Coventry City 2-0 Birmingham City: Callum O'Hare's first goals since April 2022 see hosts past Wayne Rooney's Blues

Coventry City vs Birmingham City. Sky Bet Championship.
Callum O'Hare scored his first goals since April 2022 as Coventry comfortably beat Birmingham 2-0 at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night.
On his second start of the season, the 25-year-old - who was sidelined for 10 months until October by a serious knee injury - rifled in his first after half an hour and shuffled across the box to smash in a second to add the gloss with 13 minutes of the 90 to play.
The result marked Birmingham's eighth straight league defeat on the road and also Wayne Rooney's sixth defeat in nine games since replacing John Eustace as Blues boss just shy of two months ago.
They drop to 16th as a result, while Coventry climb to 14th, two points off the top half and five points outside the play-off places ahead of the remainder of the weekend's action.
It took a while for the game to warm up on a chilly night in CV6. Coventry dominated the ball early on, but struggled for shots, while Birmingham managed efforts on target through Krystian Bielik and Juninho Bacuna, both of which were straight at Brad Collins.
O'Hare was soon right at the heart of everything the Sky Blues created going forward. His cute exchange of passes with Ben Sheaf saw the latter force a strong block from Marc Roberts, before his powerful connection on Milan van Ewijk's cross stung John Ruddy's palms.
On the half-hour, he scored his long-awaited first goal when he received the ball from the impressive Tatsuhiro Sakamoto after a quick turnover and powered a shot through a crowd and beyond Ruddy. The relief and jubilation he felt in that moment was made abundantly clear by the celebration that followed.
Less than 10 minutes later, Coventry appealed for a penalty after a loose ball appeared to strike the arm of Koji Miyoshi as he leaned in to attempt to control the ball with his chest. Referee Sam Allison was not interested, however.
Birmingham thought they had a similar case early on in the second half when Siriki Dembele went down in the box, yet he was in fact shown a yellow card for simulation after going down dramatically when Bobby Thomas made a run across his path, despite no contact being made.
Ruddy was called into action to make three relatively routine saves from Haji Wright, before he tipped over a swirling free-kick hit by Van Ewijk from deep. As Coventry struggled to convert the numerous chances they created, it seemed as though the door was open for a Birmingham equaliser, but there was never enough conviction in the final third.
And so Coventry eventually made sure of the win after 77 minutes, when O'Hare seized control of the ball after a pair of team-mates struggled to connect with Van Ewijk's cross, made several steps to his right unchallenged and leathered into the roof of the net.
