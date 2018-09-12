Coventry 0-3 Arsenal Under-21s: Emile Smith-Rowe, Eddie Nketiah score in Checkatrade Trophy win

Emile Smith-Rowe scored at The Ricoh Arena

Arsenal Under-21s started their maiden Checkatrade Trophy campaign with a 3-0 win at Coventry on Wednesday.

Emile Smith-Rowe scored the opener for Freddie Ljungberg's side when he slipped a shot past Coventry goalkeeper Liam O'Brien in the fourth minute.

It took the Gunners until the 77th minute to extend their lead as Eddie Nketiah finished into the bottom corner.

Joe Willock then made it 3-0 when he dinked a shot over O'Brien in the 90th minute.

The win sees Arsenal move alongside Forest Green Rovers on three points in Southern Group E.