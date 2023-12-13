Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Man City: Micah Hamilton, Oscar Bobb, Kalvin Phillips strike for perfect Champions League record

Manchester City youngsters Micah Hamilton and Oscar Bobb both scored to help Pep Guardiola’s side to a 3-2 victory over Red Star Belgrade and finish top of Group G with a flawless record.

City joined Liverpool as the only other English team to ever win all six Champions League group games in a season on a defining night for the club's academy in Serbia.

Hamilton, 20, who joined the club aged nine, was handed his first-team debut as one of nine changes and opened the scoring with a powerful effort that crashed into the roof of the net before Bobb, on his first City start, netted the second with a clinical finish.

The spirited Red Star hit back through substitute In-Beom Hwang but Hamilton won a late penalty which was converted by Kalvin Phillips for his first goal for the club.

City may have cruised through the group but they were made to work for their victory, Aleksandar Katai heading in from a corner to keep the Serbian SuperLiga side in the fixture until the end.

What's next?

Manchester City return to Premier League action when they host Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.