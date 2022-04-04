Crystal Palace 3-0 Arsenal: Gunners left in the wake of perfect Palace as top-four race hots up

Arsenal's top-four hopes took a significant dent in a 3-0 defeat by Crystal Palace that leaves Tottenham in fourth place after the Premier League weekend.

The Gunners do have a game in hand on their north London rivals but this was an out-of-character performance from Mikel Arteta's side, as first-half goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew and a second-half Wilfried Zaha penalty handed fantastic Palace just their second win over Arsenal at Selhurst Park since 1980.

The rearranged postponed derby between Spurs and Arsenal, to be shown live on Sky Sports on May 12, is shaping up to be a potentially-decisive encounter in the race for Champions League qualification.

Crystal Palace have now lost just one of their last 11 games in all competitions as former Gunners legend Patrick Vieira continues to do a fine job.

Arteta, who apologised to the fans for the performance, was asked post-match if perhaps one of the reasons for the defeat was the pressure being applied to them by Tottenham in the top-four race.

He replied: "No, the pressure has been there the last seven or eight weeks. Today we didn't perform it's as simple as that. We were second best in every department it's as simple as that. We have a game in hand still. In the nine games a lot will happen. We have to focus on ourselves."

Team news Wilfried Zaha was fit to start for Palace despite picking up a hamstring issue on international duty. In total, Palace made three changes from their FA Cup win over Everton with Vicente Guaita, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew returning.

Mikel Arteta welcomed back Aaron Ramsdale into the fold following a groin issue that kept him out of England duty. He was one of two changes from Arsenal’s win over Aston Villa as Nuno Tavares started with Kieran Tierney missing from the squad.

Buoyed by three of their players - Conor Gallagher, Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi - winning caps for England over the international break, Palace were aggressive from the first whistle. That desire to win the second balls forced the opening goal when Mateta headed home from close range after Joachim Andersen forced the ball across goal without knowing too much about it.

Palace are yet to be beaten when scoring the first goal in the Premier League and only Wolves have taken fewer points than Arsenal from losing positions, so it was not overly surprising to see Palace double their lead before the break. Ayew galloped onto a crisp pass from Andersen that split Gabriel and Nuno Tavares and slotted home for just his second goal in his last 55 Premier League appearances.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (7), Clyne (7), Andersen (8), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7), Kouyate (7), Gallagher (8), Schlupp (7), Mateta (8), Zaha (8), Ayew (8)



Subs: McArthur (7), Milivojevic (7), Edouard (7)



Arsenal: Ramsdale (6), Cedric (6), White (6), Gabriel (5), Tavares (4), Odegaard (6), Partey (5), Xhaka (5), Saka (6), Lacazette (5), Smith Rowe (6)



Subs: Martinelli (6), Nketiah (6), Lokonga (6)



Man of the match: Mateta

Arsenal have not come back from a two-goal deficit at half-time to win in the Premier League in 14 years and Arteta withdrew the ineffective Tavares, starting in place of the injured Kieran Tierney, with Gabriel Martinelli called from the bench for the second half.

It took Arsenal 67 minutes to create a meaningful chance against a well-drilled Palace side as Martin Odegaard fired wide from just 10 yards out, but any hope of a comeback was dashed when Odegaard fouled Zaha in the penalty area.

The winger dusted himself down and fired home to seal the points.

Eddie Nketiah struck the bar with a beautiful late effort but it was just one of those nights for Arteta's lethargic side that not many people will have seen coming.

What went wrong for Arsenal?

Arteta's team came into this game on the back of five straight away wins, scoring 14 goals along the way. For the first time in many years, genuine hope has been seen among the fanbase that this young team could take the club back to the heights of yesteryear.

So, where did this first-half performance come from? The only outfield change of personnel from their last victory at Aston Villa was at left-back where Tavares replaced the injured Tierney, who suffered a knee injury while on international duty with Scotland after playing in both of their friendlies.

Arteta said: "He came back from international duty and he felt something wrong in his knee. We scanned it and there is some damage there.

"He's seeing the specialist on Tuesday and hopefully we will know more but it's not looking good."

It is harsh to say Tavares' inclusion was the reason behind the lack of rhythm of the team but the inexperienced full-back looked miles off the pace - as he did on his last appearance when he was substituted after just 35 minutes in the FA Cup defeat by Nottingham Forest. It was his indecision, along with Gabriel, that caused the space for Ayew to scamper through and double Palace's lead.

"I think Nuno Tavares has to come off," said Jamie Carragher at the break.

"He's at fault for the second goal. But you've got to admire Ayew's goal from Palace's point of view.

"As a young player you're taught to think that the player next to you is a dummy or a poor player. Tavares stops because he thinks Gabriel is going to cut it out but Ayew keeps running."

Tavares' performance was a stark reminder of the work still needed to be done at Arsenal in terms of strengthening their squad. The 22-year-old was indeed replaced at half-time by Martinelli with Granit Xhaka moving to the left-back spot. It certainly helped with their performance in the second period but not enough to even threaten a comeback.

When asked about if withdrawing Tavares could have a damaging affect on the player's confidence, Arteta said: "Today it was just a tactical reason. How we could attack and control much better in that position. I'm sorry that it was Nuno again but we had to do it."

Arteta criticised his team's performance, admitting they did not compete physically with Palace.

He told Sky Sports: "Congratulations to Palace for the game they played but we made it impossible for ourselves with the way we competed.

"You have to be physical and run and then you earn the right to play. We were really inconsistent on the ball and that is unacceptable.

"We were poor, especially in the first half. I apologise to our supporters. We didn't have the presence today or the composure to dominate the situation so that is what I'm most annoyed with. Some days you are not there and you are late all the time. They got on top of it and had a good atmosphere and we could not get out.

"When we had the big chances we didn't score to give ourselves the best chance to get back in the game. First of all we need to put our hands up and get the criticism we deserve. Then we accept it, look ourselves in the mirror and look to the next game. This was not good enough."

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira said: "We played a really good game of football. We defended well and took our chances. We scored in important moments of the game. We needed a big team performance and we did it so we're really pleased.

"We wanted to put pressure on and the atmosphere in the stadium allowed us to take that kind of risk. We were really smart with the way we defended from the front and took the chances to score goals.

"This football club is all about supporting the team and when we are at home we really feel that. The players were tired but the big difference is the atmosphere and the fans behind the players."

Rooney: It could be a damaging result for Arsenal

Wayne Rooney on Monday Night Football:

"Crystal Palace were excellent. The intensity of Conor Gallagher really rubs off on the other players and you saw a reaction from the others. I thought 3-0 was deserved if I'm honest.

"It could be a damaging result for Arsenal, but I'm sure Mikel Arteta will be working on a reaction and making sure this game is put to the back of their minds.

"They've got a lot of important games coming up and they're in pole position still. I just think they've got so many young players that this might hurt them. Tottenham have got a little bit more experience which could help them get over the line."

Carra: Important Arsenal don't panic

Jamie Carragher on Monday Night Football:

"It's a bad night for Arsenal - the way they've lost, not just the three points but I think it's very important they don't panic and there's no hysteria. They're still in a really good position - a better position than Tottenham and Manchester United.

"They've just won five games away from home on the bounce so you're talking about 15 points from 18 away from home. They'd have took that from the six games away from home.

"It was a bad one and the worry is that this could happen another two or three times. Other teams will take encouragement from the way Palace played.

"I think it'll be a really big boost for Tottenham and United tonight - not just Arsenal dropping points but the way that they've lost. It's important they don't panic."

Opta: Perfect night at the Palace

Crystal Palace enjoyed just their second victory in their last 18 Premier League London derby matches (D8 L8), also beating Tottenham 3-0 in September this season.

Arsenal lost a Premier League London derby by a 3+ goal margin for only the fifth time and the first since a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in April 2017 at Selhurst Park.

Ayew has scored four Premier League goals against Arsenal, his joint-best tally against an opponent in the competition (also 4 v Watford and West Ham).

Anderson registered two assists in the same game for the first time ever with a big five European league team in all competitions.

Only Raheem Sterling (23) and Jamie Vardy (21) have won more penalties in Premier League history than Zaha (18).

Arsenal host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, April 9; kick-off 3pm.

Up next for Crystal Palace is a trip to Leicester in the Premier League on Sunday, April 10; kick-off 2pm.