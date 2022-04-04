Tottenham vs Arsenal live on Sky Sports: Re-arranged Premier League north London derby to take place on May 12

Tottenham's re-arranged home Premier League fixture with north London rivals Arsenal will be shown live on Sky Sports on May 12.

The battle for Champions League qualification is going right down to the wire and Sky Sports will be there right until the end to watch all the twists and turns.

Antonio Conte's side have been in scintillating form, scoring 13 goals in their last three home league fixtures to propel themselves to fourth in the Premier League table with seven gameweeks of the season remaining.

But their second meeting with local rivals Arsenal is a re-arranged fixture taking place on Thursday May 12 - after the Premier League accepted the Gunners' request in January to call off the match after they had "many players" unavailable as a result of Covid, injuries and players away with their countries at AFCON.

Elsewhere, Manchester United are still in contention in the race for the top four - and they travel to Brighton on Saturday May 7 (kick-off 5.30pm). Ralf Rangnick's side are also currently scheduled to face Chelsea on Sunday May 15, with the kick-off time yet to be confirmed, but that is subject to Chelsea reaching the FA Cup final.

The title race looks set for a thrilling climax and both Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will be live at least once across the coming few weeks. City host Newcastle on Sunday May 8 (kick-off 4.30pm) with Liverpool at Aston Villa on Tuesday May 10 (kick-off 8pm).

They face each other in an FA Cup semi-final on April 16 meaning that one team will be in the competition's final on May 14. Therefore, Sky Sports has the option of showing either Southampton vs Liverpool or West Ham vs Man City on Sunday May 15 depending on which of the title protagonists have been knocked out of the FA Cup.

Monday April 4: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 6: Burnley vs Everton, kick-off 7.30pm

Friday April 8: Newcastle vs Wolves, kick-off 8pm

Saturday April 9: Aston Villa vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 10: Norwich vs Burnley, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 10: Manchester City vs Liverpool, kick-off, 4.30pm

Saturday April 16: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 17: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 12pm

Sunday April 17: Newcastle vs Leicester, kick-off 2.15pm

Sunday April 17: Wolves vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday April 19: Liverpool vs Man Utd, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday April 20: Chelsea vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm

Thursday April 21: Burnley vs Southampton, kick-off 7.45pm

Saturday April 23: Brentford vs Tottenham, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday April 24: Chelsea vs West Ham, kick-off 2pm

Sunday April 24: Liverpool vs Everton, kick-off 4.30pm

Saturday April 30: Leeds vs Man City, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 1: Everton vs Chelsea, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 1: West Ham vs Arsenal, kick-off 4.30pm

Monday May 2: Man Utd vs Brentford, kick-off 8pm

Saturday May 7: Brighton vs Manchester United, kick-off 5.30pm

Sunday May 8: Arsenal vs Leeds, kick-off 2pm

Sunday May 8: Man City vs Newcastle, kick-off 4.30pm

Tuesday May 10: Aston Villa vs Liverpool, kick-off 8pm

Wednesday May 11: Leeds vs Chelsea, kick-off 7.30pm

Thursday May 12: Tottenham vs Arsenal, kick-off 7.45pm

Sunday May 15: Manchester United vs Chelsea, kick-off TBC*

Sunday May 15: Southampton vs Liverpool, kick-off 4.30pm*

Sunday May 15: West Ham vs Man City, kick-off 4.30pm*

Monday May 16: Newcastle vs Arsenal, kick-off 8pm

*Subject to participation in FA Cup final

Free match highlights on Sky Sports digital

It couldn't be simpler: we'll have free-to-watch match highlights of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website, app, and the Sky Sports YouTube channel shortly after full-time of every fixture.

In addition, Sky subscribers will also be able to enjoy in-game clips from Sky Sports matches in our Digital match blogs.

