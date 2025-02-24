Crystal Palace 4-1 Aston Villa: Unai Emery's side suffer major blow in race for Europe as Eagles run riot

Crystal Palace dealt Aston Villa a four-pronged blow in their hunt for Europe as Unai Emery's side had two goals ruled out in the Eagles' 4-1 Premier League victory.

Villa had eyes set at kick-off on a spot in the top four and it was them who pierced the back of the net first, but what they thought was the opener was the start of an unfortunate night of VAR decisions for the away side.

Jacob Ramsey netted after Ollie Watkins slipped him in but of the night's more obvious decisions, it was ruled out instantly with the linesman's flag going up straight away.

Moments later, Palace were ahead. Ismaila Sarr tapped in from close range after Adam Wharton picked out Chris Richards with a stunning ball into the area that the Palace defender cushioned across the box for the goalscorer. Palace were forced to wait as VAR Jarrod Gillet had a check of Richards' positioning. However, that stood and Palace were buoyed by their opener.

Player ratings: Crystal Palace Henderson (6), Richards (8), Lacroix (7), Guehi (7), Munoz (7), Wharton (8), Hughes (7), Mitchell (6), Eze (7), Sarr (9), Mateta (8).



Subs: Lerma (6), Kamada (6), Nketiah (7)



Aston Villa Martinez (7), Garcia (4), Konsa (4), Disasi (4), Digne (4), McGinn (3), Bogarde (4), Tielemans (3), Ramsey (6), Rogers (7), Watkins (6).



Subs: Olsen (6), Bailey (4), Rashford (5), Asensio (5), Maatsen (n/a)



Player of the Match: Ismaila Sarr

Palace came close to doubling their lead when a sweeping counter nearly saw Sarr net a second only to be denied by a superb stop from Emi Martinez at point-blank range. Villa responded with a counter of their own soon after which saw Morgan Rogers this time meet a Watkins cut-back. But cue the VAR hum as another tight call was set to be adjusted only for Villa to be denied again.

Villa resorted to route one to get their opener after the break. Robin Olsen who replaced Emi Martinez in goal at half-time, pinged forward and Watkins headed into the path of Rogers. It wasn't an easy take down but Rogers made it look easy as he found an improvised finish.

Mateta soon restored the Palace lead with a fine finish on his left foot. Despite introductions for Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford late on, Sarr bagged his second of the night with a side-footed volley past Olsen.

A fourth win in six games for Palace, which moves them up into 12th, was wrapped up when sub Eddie Nketiah joined the party with an added-time goal. Villa drop to 10th.

Wharton: We knew we would get chances

Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton to TNT Sports:

"A great win. The fans were unbelievable. We had to be patient. Villa are a top side but we knew if we stuck to the plan and kept the intensity in the game, we would get chances.

"The big man [Jean-Philippe Mateta] and Ish [Ismaila Sarr] took their chances really well, and Eddie [Nketiah], I'm buzzing for him.

"The home form's not been the best but we just go into the game with a clear mind. We know the tactics the gaffer has given and we just stick to the plan."

