Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth: Eberechi Eze scores twice for dominant Eagles as Cherries fume at VAR

Eberechi Eze scored a superb double as Crystal Palace clinched a dominant 2-0 win over Bournemouth but the Cherries were left fuming that Joachim Andersen's punch on Jefferson Lerma, which left the midfielder with a broken nose, went unpunished by VAR.

The in-form Eze opened the scoring from close range at Selhurst Park after a fine piece of skill from Wilfried Zaha (39), then added a stunning second after collecting Michael Olise's cross-field pass, cutting inside, and finding the top corner from outside the box (58).

The goals took the midfielder's tally to 10 in the Premier League this season, six of which have come in his last seven games, and ensured Palace moved level on points with 11th-placed Chelsea, the only downside being a hamstring injury to Zaha, who may have now played his last game for the club with his contract expiring this summer.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, offered practically nothing as an attacking force, failing to even register a shot on target, but head coach Gary O'Neil said he will seek answers from refereeing chief Howard Webb over why Palace defender Andersen was not punished after his apparent punch on Lerma in the first half.

"Jefferson Lerma's broken his nose from it," he said afterwards. "It looked like a fairly clear punch in the face to me on the footage. I spoke to the on-field ref and I understand them not spotting it. There are a lot of bodies and things moving fast.

"But the fact that we got the usual check complete from VAR when it's one going against us was a surprise. It was a significant blow to Jeff's face with a closed fist, by the look of it, so disappointed that something wasn't done.

"I speak to Howard Webb most Sundays at the moment. I'll speak to him tomorrow, because I feel like this one is an important one."

The defeat means Bournemouth are still not mathematically safe from the drop, despite being eight points above the relegation zone in 14th.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Johnstone (7), Ward (8), Andersen (8), Guehi (7), Mitchell (8), Doucoure (7), Hughes (8), Eze (9), Olise (8), Zaha (7), Ayew (7).



Subs: Edouard (6), Riedewald (6), McArthur (6).



Bournemouth: Neto (6), Kelly (6), Mepham (6), Zabarnyi (6), Vina (5), Lerma (6), Billing (6), Rothwell (6), Outtara (5), Christie (5), Solanke (6).



Subs: Moore (6), Brooks (6), Smith (6), Cook (6), Anthony (6).



Player of the match: Eberechi Eze

How Palace eased to victory

Palace looked the more threatening side from the start, with Olise in particular causing problems. After curling an early effort a few yards wide, he produced a delightful cross which an unmarked Zaha somehow failed to convert from only three yards out, mistiming his shot and failing to make a proper connection.

Team news Roy Hodgson replaced the injured Jeffrey Schlupp with Will Hughes for Crystal Palace.

Gary O'Neil handed a full Bournemouth debut to £24m January signing Illia Zabarnyi.

The VAR flashpoint followed when Lerma went to ground in the Bournemouth box after Andersen's hand appeared to make contact with his face, but a lengthy check ruled in favour of the Palace defender, much to the frustration of Lerma, who continued to play despite the blow.

Palace's opening goal arrived soon afterwards and it was beautifully worked, a slick passing move ending with Zaha spinning away from his marker superbly and producing a cut-back which was flicked on to Eze by Jordan Ayew, the 24-year-old finishing emphatically.

Image: Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure and Bournemouth's Philip Billing

Zaha, well-shackled by makeshift right-back Chris Mepham in the early stages, had come alive by that point and almost added a second soon afterwards, collecting Andersen's stunning cross-field pass and firing a wicked effort just wide of Neto's left-hand post.

Bournemouth could barely get out of their own half and the game continued in the same way after the break, with Will Hughes, excellent in midfield, drawing a parry from Neto with a well-struck shot from the edge of the box following a corner.

Zaha was then forced off, replaced by Odsonne Edouard, after appearing to injure his hamstring, but his withdrawal did not seem to affect Palace's performance as they continued to pin Bournemouth back and create chances.

Image: Eze celebrates his first goal with team-mate Joel Ward

Olise was at the heart of most of it and it was his brilliant pass, drilled from one flank to the other, which set up the second goal. After controlling it, Eze darted inside, past two Bournemouth defenders, and crashed an unstoppable finish past Neto.

Palace continued to dominate for what remained of the game, with Bournemouth never threatening to get back into it as the hosts, inspired by Eze, celebrated their fifth win in eight Premier League matches under the returning Roy Hodgson.

FPL Stats: Crystal Palace 2-0 Bournemouth Goals Eze (2) Assists Ayew, Olise Bonus points Eze (3), Mitchell (2), Ward (1)

Hodgson unsure on extent of Zaha injury | 'I hope he'll be here next season'

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson on whether he is worried that Wilfried Zaha's injury has ended his season:

"I'm concerned for him as well. We don't have that many injuries at the moment, so we do have players, but I would have liked to have him with me for the last two games as well.

"At the moment, I can't tell you whether that's going to happen or not because he has to go for a scan.

"But there's always a concern with hamstring injuries that it's going to take some time. A week is not impossible with a guy like Wilf, because he's got fantastic powers of recovery, but I can't tell you how long it's going to take before the scan."

On whether, with his contract due to expire this summer, it would be a sad way for his time at Palace to end:

"I don't agree with that. I thought his first-half performance was fantastic. I think the crowd saw the real Wilf Zaha, at his best today. Not only in terms of his attacking but in terms of his defending and his leadership.

"It's a pity that it might only be 45 minutes rather than three times 90 minutes, but I don't think it should be suggested that that will dent in any way what he has done for the club.

"Anyway, I have no idea what Wilf is going to do. I really don't. I hope, as a Crystal Palace fan, that he will be here next season as well."

O'Neil: One of our worst displays

Bournemouth head coach Gary O'Neil:

"We were really poor today. I think we dropped below our level for the first time in a while.

"Thirty-nine points is a good tally but it's a good lesson for everybody involved that if we're not desperate, and we're not at 120 per cent, like we have been recently, fighting for every single ball and every point, then you get well beaten.

"It was probably one of our worst displays.

"We didn't cause them any issues. I told my players the loss feels terrible. Now we need to use this to make sure the next two don't feel like this."

Analysis: Eze has Palace dreaming of bigger things

As recently a few weeks ago, this game had the look of a relegation showdown for Crystal Palace. Instead, they came into it long safe from the drop, their progress continuing with a win which puts them level on points with 11th-placed Chelsea.

If they are now dreaming of bigger things, then it is largely thanks to Eberechi Eze. The 24-year-old has been outstanding of late and came into the game having scored four in six. Now it is six in seven.

What is most impressive is that he is doing this from a midfield berth, rather than as one of Hodgson's front three. He has responsibilities beyond scoring and creating but it is there, in and around the opposition box, that he really comes to life.

His opener showed his goalscoring instincts as he met Wilfried Zaha's cut-back, via a flick from Jordan Ayew, with space to beat Neto. His second showed his penchant for the spectacular. Technique, drive, execution. It was all there.

Neto had no chance of stopping his rasping shot and Bournemouth's defenders could do little to stop him from getting into the position, either. Eze was too quick and too sharp.

A top-half finish is beyond Palace but with their final two games coming against Fulham and Nottingham Forest, they could yet finish above Chelsea. Beyond that, Eze should have them setting their sights higher.

Crystal Palace go to Fulham next Saturday in their final away game of the season, kick-off 3pm. The Eagles then host Nottingham Forest on the final day.

Bournemouth host Manchester United in their final home game of the season next Saturday at 3pm. Gary O'Neil's side end their campaign with a trip to Everton.

