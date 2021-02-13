Crystal Palace 0-3 Burnley: Early goals in both halves help Burnley to impressive away win

Early goals in both halves helped Burnley to an impressive 3-0 away win at Crystal Palace, almost doubling their away goals tally for the season in one afternoon.

It was a speedy start as Johann Berg Gudmundsson (5) and Jay Rodriguez (10) fired Burnley into a quick two-goal lead, with Sean Dyche's side scoring in the opening half of a Premier League game for the first time in 2021.

Matt Lowton (47) then sent home a wonderful half volley just after the break. The only blemish on Burnley's afternoon was an injury for captain Ben Mee, who was stretchered off late on after taking an inadvertent shoulder to the head from Jordan Ayew. However, Burnley later tweeted that Mee was up and about after his injury scare.

Good news: Skipper Ben Mee is up and about after his injury scare 🙌 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 13, 2021

Burnley scored as many goals at Selhurst Park on Saturday as they had in their previous 10 away league games combined, taking their tally for away Premier League goals this season from five to eight.

It was an ultimately disappointing Palace performance to mark Roy Hodgson's 350th Premier League game as a manager, mustering just three shots on target. They stay in 13th while Burnley go above Brighton and Newcastle into 15th, now 11 points clear of the bottom three.

How Burnley cruised to victory at Selhurst Park

Image: Burnley's Jay Rodriguez celebrates with his team-mates

Burnley took the lead inside five minutes at Selhurst Park after some terrible defending from Crystal Palace. Erik Pieters fired an inviting cross in from the left, with Scott Dann and Patrick van Aanholt unable to sort themselves out to clear. Gudmundsson then picked up the ball, ran to the space behind before firing a low shot past Vicente Guaita.

Shortly after, Ashley Barnes saw an effort deflected behind for a corner, which was delivered perfectly by Dwight McNeil. It was Rodriguez who made the contact, sending a header home from close range to double Burnley's lead with less than 10 minutes played.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Clyne (7), Dann (6), Kouyate (6), Van Aanholt (6), Milivojevic (6), Riedewald (6), Eze (6), Ayew (6), Batshuayi (5), Benteke (6).



Subs used: Townsend (7), Mateta (6).



Burnley: Pope (6), Lowton (7), Tarkowski (7), Mee (7), Pieters (7), Gudmundsson (7), Westwood (7), Cork (7), McNeil (8), Barnes (7), Rodriguez (7).



Subs:Long (6), Bardsley (6).



Man of the match: Dwight McNeil.

Crystal Palace improved after the early one-two punch, but their two shots on target in the half were weak from Christian Benteke. His first from the top of the area went straight at Nick Pope. However, his second showed some great control in the build-up but his eventual strike was seen away strong by Pope's outstretched foot.

2 - Jóhann Gudmundsson has scored in consecutive Premier League games for the first time. He had gone 21 games without a goal in the competition before this. Form. #CRYBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 13, 2021

Burnley began the second half as they had the first, adding a third inside two minutes. Lowton started the move himself, driving down the right and easily skipping past the challenge of Van Aanholt. He then squared the ball to Rodriguez at the top of the area and the striker chipped a lovely ball over the top for Lowton. It was then a wonderful half-volleyed finish from the defender, scoring his first Premier League goal in 158 games.

Team news Crystal Palace made three changes. Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta dropped to the bench with Cheikhou Kouyate, Christian Benteke and Michy Batshuayi coming into the XI.

Burnley made one change from their last Premier League outing - Matej Vydra replaced by Jay Rodriguez. The striker is one of three players who keep their spots from the midweek defeat to Bournemouth in the FA Cup, alongside Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Dwight McNeil.

Burnley continued to probe for another as the half continued. Guaita made a much-needed save just after the hour as Barnes' strike was deflected goalwards by Cheikhou Kouyate, but it landed safely in the goalkeeper's hands. Just after, Ashley Westwood tried his luck from the same range but his effort went wide, hitting the stanchion behind the goal.

Palace's best chance of the half came from another good delivery from Nathaniel Clyne on the right, but Andros Townsend could only send the resulting effort flashing over the crossbar on the angle.

Image: Johann Berg Gudmundsson scored in a second successive Premier League game

Soon after, the game was brought to a halt after Mee was inadvertently caught in the face by Ayew's shoulder as the Palace forward drove goalwards. After around five minutes, Mee was conscious but taken off the field on a stretcher, with Kevin Long coming on - Sean Dyche later confirming that it was not made as a concussion substitution. Almost immediately after play restarted, Pieters also went down with a pulled muscle, forcing Burnley into another injury substitution.

Image: Ben Mee was stretchered off, but improved in the dressing room

Crystal Palace's best spell of the game came in the final few minutes, putting plenty of pressure around the Burnley area, but the visitors defended resolutely and deservedly came away with three points.

Man of the match - Dwight McNeil

It was another wonderful performance from McNeil. He was the driving force behind Burnley's performance and barely put a foot wrong with his set-piece delivery.

He picked up an assist for the afternoon with his corner for Rodriguez's headed second, ending with an 88.9 per cent passing accuracy in the opposition half - level with Gudmundsson.

What the managers said

3:40 Roy Hodgson was disappointed with Crystal Palace’s 3-0 defeat at home to Burnley and admitted they were beaten by the better team

3:40 Sean Dyche was full of praise for his players' performance at Selhurst Park

Opta stats

Crystal Palace have lost 18 of their last 20 Premier League games in which Wilfried Zaha hasn't played, with the Eagles failing to score in 16 of those 18 defeats.

It was the first time Burnley had netted three goals in an away league game since November 2019 (3-0 v Watford).

Burnley's Jay Rodriguez has scored five league goals against Crystal Palace, only versus Nottingham Forest (6) has he bagged more in his career.

Burnley defender Matt Lowton scored his first Premier League goal since April 2013 versus Stoke City - seven years and 313 days ago.

