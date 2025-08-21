Crystal Palace 1-0 Fredrikstad: Eberechi Eze absent as Jean-Philippe Mateta earns victory in Conference League play-off

Eberechi Eze pulled out of the Crystal Palace squad on the morning of their first-ever major European fixture, in which Jean Phillippe-Mateta scored to earn them a 1-0 victory over Fredrikstad.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner revealed Eze felt "not ready to play" in their UEFA Conference League qualifying play-off first leg ahead of his transfer to Arsenal, although the forward did attend the match at Selhurst Park, but kept a low profile.

Eze's move dominated the pre-match build-up ahead of a historic night for Palace in Europe, albeit not in the competition they wanted after being demoted from the Europa League. The home fans booed the Conference League anthem before kick-off and then started anti-UEFA chants.

Image: Marc Guehi (left) started and captained Crystal Palace again amid transfer interest from Liverpool

Justin Devenny was Eze's late replacement, but it was talisman Mateta who deservedly put the hosts in front early in the second half, cleverly directing Will Hughes' shot past the goalkeeper with his head.

Mateta had gone close to scoring in the first half, hitting the right post with a deflected shot as the stubborn Norwegian visitors held out until half-time.

Daniel Munoz also hit the woodwork with a late header to leave Fredrikstad with still a glimmer of hope of qualifying for the league phase.

Fredrikstad will host the second leg next Thursday on August 28.

Image: Mateta celebrates his goal with Guehi

Glasner reveals how Eze pulled out

Speaking before kick-off, Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner said:

"Honestly, I expected he [Eze] would start today for us. But he called me this morning and said that he doesn't feel well to play in the evening.

"I have to accept it. Everything else, you have to ask the chairman. I have to accept it, if a player tells me he is not ready to play.

"I then called the player who starts instead, which is Justin Devenny, to see if he is ready. It's my responsibility to prepare the players who play for us in the best way. So it was quite a busy day.

"You don't like to change your starting XI on a matchday, especially in this situation - a first time playing European football for Crystal Palace. But again we have to deal with it."

'He won't play for us again'

Glasner added afterwards: "Against a deep block, you need a player who can dribble past two players and score. This is what Eze gave us.

"Ebs will not play for us any more, so it does not make sense to talk about him. It's gone. It looks like wishing him all the best for the new club and for us it is about bringing more players in, but they will not be allowed to play in the second leg."

Parish: We will bring in players

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish speaking to Channel 5:

"It is what it is. He [Eze] has been fantastic for the club and we all love him. We are pleased he will go on and fulfil the ambitions he has.

"We have to find other players to bring in to support the team and Oliver. We will bring in players but it's finding the right one. We will try and use the money, to make ourselves broader with a few more options.

"If Marc [Guehi] wants to sign a contract, then he can stay!

"It is a difficult situation. If you are in Europe, the financial rules are a lot tighter than in the Premier League.

"Players leaving on a free is not ideal. We will have to look at it over the next 11 days."