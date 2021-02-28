Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham: Cottagers still in Premier League relegation zone after Selhurst Park draw

Fulham's Premier League survival hopes took a hit after they were held to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Scott Parker's side arrived at Selhurst Park knowing a win would move them to within just a point of Newcastle and Brighton, who both failed to win on Saturday.

However, despite dominating, the visitors failed to find a way past Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita, although the draw did move Fulham to within three points of safety, while Palace stayed 13th in the table.

Player ratings Palace: Guaita (8), Ward (6), Kouyate (6), Cahill (7), Van Aanholt (6), Townsend (7), Milivojevic (5), Riedewald (5), Eze (6), Ayew (6), Benteke (6)



Subs: McCarthy (6)



Fulham: Areola (7), Adarabioyo (7), Tete (6), Andersen (8), Aina (6), De Cordova-Reid (6), Loftus-Cheek (7), Reed (6), Anguissa (6), Lookman (7), Maja (6)



Subs: Mitrovic (6), Cavaleiro (7), Robinson (7)



Man of the match: Joachim Andersen

How Palace frustrated the Cottagers

With results going Fulham's way on Saturday afternoon, the west London side had a huge incentive to claim all three points on Sunday lunchtime and started the contest as such.

The visitors began on the front foot, passing the ball around crisply and confidently, although the closest they actually came to opening the scoring was through captain Joachim Andersen, only for the centre-back to make a mess of two presentable headed openings.

Luckily for Fulham, their hosts produced a lethargic first-half display, with the pattern of the game not changing after half-time as Parker's side sensed their chance to take all three points.

Josh Maja first went close with a shot from the edge of the box that dribbled inches past the post, before Parker opted to introduce Ivan Cavaleiro to proceedings and the Portugal international almost made an immediate impact.

Team news Roy Hodgson made two changes from Monday's last-gasp 2-1 win at Brighton, bringing in Patrick van Aanholt and Christian Benteke in place of Tyrick Mitchell and Jean-Philippe Mateta.



Fulham, meanwhile, also made two changes to the side which secured a vital victory over Sheffield United last weekend. Kenny Tete and Bobby Decordova-Reid were included from the off, with Antonee Robinson and Ivan Cavaleiro among the substitutes.

Working some space on the right wing, the forward whipped an inviting ball into the six-yard box for Maja to meet, only for Guaita to keep the scoreline goalless with a brilliant reaction stop to keep out the striker's close-range header.

The visitors created other good openings in the final quarter, but the closes they came to actually making a breakthrough was when the ball dropped invitingly at Andersen's feet six yards out after a corner, only for Palace central defender Gary Cahill to make a vital block.

And come the final reckoning, Fulham may look back on this stalemate as one that got away.

Fulham's record-breaking away run - Opta stats

Fulham are unbeaten in their last seven Premier League games on the road (W1 D6), their longest such run without defeat away from home in the competition.

Fulham are now winless in their last 21 London derby matches in the Premier League (D4 L17), with only Crystal Palace between 1969 and 1973 suffering a longer such winless run in top-flight history, failing to win any of their first 31 clashes against fellow London sides.

After only one of Fulham's first 21 Premier League games under Scott Parker ended level, they have since drawn 10 of their last 15 league matches (W2 L3).

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson remains unbeaten during his managerial career against Fulham (W3 D4), more matches without ever losing than any other side whilst in charge of English clubs.

Fulham attempted 16 shots during this draw with Crystal Palace - 14 of which came in the second half - the most they've ever had in the final 45 minutes of a Premier League away game since 2003-04 without managing to score.

During the month of February, Crystal Palace managed just 33 attempts in their five matches - this is the lowest number of shots recorded by a team in a single Premier League month of at least five games since the start of the 2003-04 campaign.

Man of the Match - Joachim Andersen

What an astute piece of transfer business the acquisition of Andersen has proved to be for Fulham, with the Cottagers' defensive displays having improved out of sight since his arrival on a season-long loan from Lyon back in October.

The Denmark international produced another assured performance at Selhurst Park on Sunday lunchtime, both marshalling his fellow defenders for a vital shutout, as well as being a threat from set plays in the opposition box.

In fact, with a bit more care with his head, the 24-year-old could have left southeast London as the match winner.

