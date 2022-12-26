Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham: Aleksandar Mitrovic stars on Premier League return, Tyrick Mitchell and James Tomkins sent off

Crystal Palace vs Fulham. Premier League.
Selhurst ParkAttendance25,176.
Free match highlights and match report as Aleksander Mitrovic assists goals for Bobby Decordova-Reid and Tim Ream; Serbia striker then nods home late Fulham third; Tyrick Mitchell shown straight red in first half before James Tomkins picks up second yellow card after half-time
Monday 26 December 2022 18:02, UK
Aleksandar Mitrovic scored and picked up two assists on a triumphant Premier League return as Fulham beat nine-man Crystal Palace 3-0 on Boxing Day.
There had been question marks of the striker's fitness after his efforts with Serbia at the World Cup, but he showed no ill-effects from a busy period, putting in a star turn at Selhurst Park.
Mitrovic's fine cross saw Bobby Decordova-Reid (32) nod home, before Crystal Palace had their first player of the afternoon sent off two minutes later. Tyrick Mitchell's late, clumsy challenge on Kenny Tete saw him receive a straight red card.
Despite being a goal and a man down, there was still hope for Crystal Palace after the break, but their afternoon continued to disintegrate. James Tomkins (57) was also sent off after picking up two yellow cards - the second for a stray elbow catching Mitrovic in the face.
The Fulham striker was involved in more controversy for Fulham's second. Mitrovic had nodded down Andreas Pereira's corner for Tim Ream (71) to fire home, but was subject to a VAR review for handball. However, despite referee Andy Madley consulting the screen, the goal stood.
Mitrovic capped off a fine afternoon with a late goal of his own. He glanced a header home from Willian's scooped ball from the left, sealing an impressive three points for Fulham.
It sends Marco Silva's side into eighth ahead of the remaining games this week on 22 points. Crystal Palace remain in 11th on 19 points after a difficult return to action.
The opening 30 minutes were a rather quiet, scrappy affair as Premier League football returned to Selhurst Park for the first time in 58 days. Vicente Guaita was at full stretch early on to flick Pereira's effort over the crossbar. The woodwork was rattled at the other end too as Jordan Ayew's shot clattered against the top of the bar after some fine play from Michael Olise.
The deadlock was broken just after the half hour mark, when a poor pass from former Fulham defender Joachim Andersen allowed Mitrovic to drive down the right wing and send in a fine cross for Decordova-Reid to glance his header home.
Two minutes later and Palace's afternoon worsened. Mitchell tried to recover after a heavy touch but instead of reaching the ball, he caught Tete late with his studs up. It was a straight red card for the 23-year-old full-back, who appeared emotional as he made his way down the tunnel.
He was shortly joined by Tomkins as Palace received yet another red card just 12 minutes into the second half. The veteran defender caught Mitrovic in the face with an elbow, leading to his second booking of the afternoon as Palace's chances of fighting their way back into the contest continued to shrink.
While 10 men can make a team hard to beat, nine men are certainly an easier prospect, and Fulham pushed for a second goal in the final half hour. Pereira struck the post once again, this time with a thunderous left-footed effort. Then, Guaita pulled off a marvellous save with his legs to keep out Mitrovic.
There was more drama to come as Fulham's second goal was subject to a VAR review as Mitrovic and Joel Ward had hold of each other when Pereira whipped in a fine corner, with the ball appearing to hit the striker's arm before finding Ream. The Fulham captain then rolled past Andersen before firing home from close range.
The Palace players were immediately over to the referee to plead their case and were given hope as he consulted the pitchside monitor. However, after assessing the incident, the goal was awarded.
Mitrovic soon beat Guaita too as he sealed a fine away win for Fulham. Willian cushioned a cross superbly on the left before scooping it back into the middle where the striker was waiting to glance his header home, capping a fine return to domestic action.
Who else? Showed his quality and although Crystal Palace were masters of their own downfall at times, Mitrovic made sure they paid for it.
Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Clyne (6), Andersen (4), Tomkins (4), Mitchell (n/a), Doucoure (6), Olise (7), Schlupp (6), Zaha (5), Eze (5), Ayew (6).
Subs used: Richards (5), Ward (5), Riedewald (n/a), Hughes (n/a), Milivojevic (n/a).
Fulham: Leno (6), Tete (6), Diop (7), Ream (7), Robinson (7), Palhinha (7), Reed (6), Pereira (7), Decordova-Reid (7), Mitrovic (9), Willian (6).
Subs: Cairney (6), Wilson (n/a), James (n/a), Harris (n/a), Vinicius (n/a).
Player of the match: Aleksandar Mitrovic.
Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira:
"From the first minute I would say that Fulham were the better team. I think there were too many aspects of the game when we weren't present and at the end we got what we deserved because we didn't do anything to get something from that game.
"It is really difficult to understand right now, and that is one of the frustrations I have right now because I was really pleased with what I have seen in the last couple of weeks in training and I was expecting a better performance from my team.
"That just shows again the quality of the Premier League. When you look at Fulham and you look at the quality that they have, we still have a lot of work to do to compete. And today we didn't compete at all.
"The two red cards didn't help us but outside of those two situations it was more the performance from the first moment which let us down."
|Goals
|Decordova-Reid, Ream, Mitrovic
|Assists
|Mitrovic (2), Willian
|Bonus points
|Mitrovic (3), Ream (2), Decordova-Reid (1)
Crystal Palace play again on New Year's Eve when they travel to Bournemouth in the Premier League. Fulham welcome Southampton to Craven Cottage on the same day. Both games kick-off at 3pm.