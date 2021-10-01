Crystal Palace vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Leicester in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.

Team news

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday's home match with Leicester.

Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) remain long-term absentees but continue to make good progress with their respective recoveries.

Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has a fully fit squad otherwise but has to decide if he sticks with Jordan Ayew after the attacker squandered an excellent chance in Monday's draw with Brighton to extend his run without a goal to 35 games.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at a preview of this weekend’s Premier League matches, as Manchester United take on Everton, Chelsea face Southampton and title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City meet at Anfield.

Kelechi Iheanacho is available for Leicester after being denied entry to Poland on Wednesday.

The striker had a problem with his travel documents ahead of Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat at Legia Warsaw and was forced to return to the UK.

Wilfred Ndidi is back after being suspended for the trip but Jonny Evans (foot) remains a doubt while Wesley Fofana (broken leg) and James Justin (knee) are out.

How to follow

Crystal Palace

Leicester City Sunday 3rd October 1:00pm Kick off 2:00pm

Crystal Palace vs Leicester is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Last time out...

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Crystal Palace's draw against Brighton in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Burnley in the Premier League.

Jones Knows' prediction

Patrick Vieira deserves huge praise for the way he's got Crystal Palace playing in his possession-based style that is all about controlling a football match. They were excellent in the draw with Brighton, especially in restricting Graham Potter's men in the final third. However, their inability to get the second goal cost them in the end and it's that attacking process which could hold them back this season.

Vieira's side have posted the fewest shots on target in the Premier League this season (14), perhaps indicating they are taking one pass too many in their search of opening up opposition defences.

That is something Leicester can't be accused of as despite their wobbly start, they remain a team very much at their best when given the opportunity to play on the counter-attack. That match scenario is likely to play out here with Palace happy to push up and dominate the ball. A scenario that should suit Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy. That added quality in the final third should prove the difference between the teams as Brendan Rodgers will be after a positive result just to hush down a few critics.

It's an away win for me.

SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1

BETTING ANGLE: Leicester to win and under 2.5 goals (4/1 with Sky Bet)

Opta stats