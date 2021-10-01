Crystal Palace vs Leicester: Premier League preview, team news, TV channel, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of Crystal Palace vs Leicester in the Premier League on Super Sunday; kick-off 2pm.
Team news
Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns ahead of Sunday's home match with Leicester.
Nathan Ferguson and Ebere Eze (both Achilles) remain long-term absentees but continue to make good progress with their respective recoveries.
Eagles boss Patrick Vieira has a fully fit squad otherwise but has to decide if he sticks with Jordan Ayew after the attacker squandered an excellent chance in Monday's draw with Brighton to extend his run without a goal to 35 games.
Kelechi Iheanacho is available for Leicester after being denied entry to Poland on Wednesday.
The striker had a problem with his travel documents ahead of Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat at Legia Warsaw and was forced to return to the UK.
Wilfred Ndidi is back after being suspended for the trip but Jonny Evans (foot) remains a doubt while Wesley Fofana (broken leg) and James Justin (knee) are out.
How to follow
Crystal Palace vs Leicester is live on Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm; kick-off 2pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Last time out...
Jones Knows' prediction
Patrick Vieira deserves huge praise for the way he's got Crystal Palace playing in his possession-based style that is all about controlling a football match. They were excellent in the draw with Brighton, especially in restricting Graham Potter's men in the final third. However, their inability to get the second goal cost them in the end and it's that attacking process which could hold them back this season.
Vieira's side have posted the fewest shots on target in the Premier League this season (14), perhaps indicating they are taking one pass too many in their search of opening up opposition defences.
That is something Leicester can't be accused of as despite their wobbly start, they remain a team very much at their best when given the opportunity to play on the counter-attack. That match scenario is likely to play out here with Palace happy to push up and dominate the ball. A scenario that should suit Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy. That added quality in the final third should prove the difference between the teams as Brendan Rodgers will be after a positive result just to hush down a few critics.
It's an away win for me.
SCORE PREDICTION: 0-1
BETTING ANGLE: Leicester to win and under 2.5 goals (4/1 with Sky Bet)
Opta stats
- After a four-game winning run against Leicester, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their last four against the Foxes in the Premier League (D1 L3).
- Leicester have won just one of their last five away league games against Crystal Palace (D2 L2), winning 2-0 in November 2019.
- Leicester have lost each of their three Premier League away games against London sides, as many as they had in their previous 14 trips to the capital (W6 D5 L3).
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their three home league games this season (W1 D2), conceding just one goal at Selhurst Park so far. They've only remained unbeaten in their first four home league games in one of the last 24 campaigns (2019-20).
- Since keeping back-to-back away clean sheets in February, Leicester have conceded in each of their last 10 away Premier League games. However, they've also scored in each of these 10 games, with Blackburn being the last side to have a longer run of both scoring and conceding in top-flight away games (14 beween May 2011 and February 2012).