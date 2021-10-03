Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester: Patrick Vieira's super subs inspire Palace to Premier League comeback

Patrick Vieira's substitutions inspired Crystal Palace to a 2-2 comeback draw against Leicester in the Premier League, as the Foxes let a 2-0 half-time lead slip from their grasp.

Palace have been steadily improving since Frenchman Vieira replaced Roy Hodgson in the summer and began the match well.

However, they failed to take their chances, and, coupled with some defensive errors from Joachim Andersen, allowed Kelechi Iheanacho (31) - celebrating his 25th birthday - and Jamie Vardy (37) to both easily slot home and see Leicester 2-0 ahead.

"For Leicester now, it's all about the clean-sheet mentality," said Sky Sports' Jamie Carragher at half-time, and things looked to be going the Foxes' way as Odsonne Edouard hit the crossbar.

But the hosts deserved to be on the scoresheet and finally made the breakthrough in the 61st minute as summer-signing Michael Olise fired home from his own blocked effort, netting his first goal for the Eagles.

Then, 48 seconds after coming on as a substitute, Jeffrey Schlupp - who spent seven years at Leicester and was part of their Premier League-winning side in the 2015/16 season - nodded home to secure a deserved draw for Palace.

It continues a below-par start to the season for Leicester, who are winless in four Premier League games, and remain in 13th with eight points. Palace have drawn two successive games and move up one place into 14th, a point behind the Foxes.

Palace fightback extends Leicester woes

Image: Michael Olise sparked the comeback with his first Crystal Palace goal

Both sides went close in the opening minutes. Leicester won a free-kick early on, with Vardy nodding on Youri Tielemans' delivery, but Crystal Palace managed to clear. At the other end, Conor Gallagher fed Jordan Ayew down the right flank, but his cross through the area for Edouard was mopped up by Jannik Vestergaard. Ayew then picked up the loose ball, but his effort on the angle was held by Kasper Schmeichel.

Soon after, the Leicester goalkeeper made a spectacular double save. They mirrored each other too, firstly pushing Wilfried Zaha's left-wing cross away with the side of his foot. Gallagher then send the rebound his way, and it was the same strong push away with one foot to keep Crystal Palace at bay.

Player ratings Crystal Palace: Guaita (6), Ward (6), Andersen (5), Guehi (7), Mitchell (7), Gallagher (7), Milivojevic (6), McArthur (7), Ayew (7), Edouard (7), Zaha (6).



Subs used: Olise (8), Schlupp (8), Benteke (n/a).



Leicester: Schmeichel (7), Castagne (6), Soyuncu (6), Vestergaard (6), Bertrand (6), Tielemans (7), Choudhury (7), Barnes (7), Lookman (6), Vardy (7), Iheanacho (7).



Subs used: Soumare (6), Maddison (6), Albrighton (n/a).



Man of the match: Michael Olise.

The hosts continued to see the better of the play, but were punished for missed opportunities, with Leicester barely having a sight of goal since the opening minute. Andersen had the ball at his feet, and as he went to kick it up field, did not see Iheanacho lurking. The ball hit the striker and he was the quickest onto it, bursting through before simply slotting past Vicente Guaita.

Image: Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates scoring Leicester's first goal

Shortly after, Leicester made it two and Andersen again had questions to answer. Harvey Barnes slotted a great pass through for Vardy - taking a push to the back from Joel Ward in the process - with Andersen's sliding block unable to stop it. It then found Vardy on the left, and he also easily slotted home.

Image: Jamie Vardy added a second for Leicester shortly before the break

Barnes should have added a Leicester third shortly after the restart, when he was found in acres of space on the left, but he could only hit the side-netting. A few minutes later and Edouard smashed the crossbar. He had done the hard work, moving himself away from defenders and into space, but his lifted effort pinged off the top of the woodwork.

Crystal Palace deserved a goal, though, and it finally arrived just after the hour. Tyrick Mitchell sent a wonderful cross in from the left, with Olise's initial effort blocked by a Leicester body. He was the quickest to the rebound, though, and thundered a superb effort past Schmeichel for his first Crystal Palace goal.

Team news Patrick Vieira named the same XI that started against Brighton on Monday. He stuck with Jordan Ayew up front, with the striker failing to score in his last 33 Premier League appearances head into the game.

Brendan Rodgers made three changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Burnley. Ricardo Pereira and Boubakary Soumare dropped to the bench, while Wilfred Ndidi was not included in the matchday squad. Hamza Choudhury, Timothy Castagne and Kelechi Iheanacho came into the XI.

Eleven minutes later - and less than 60 seconds after coming on - Schlupp scored against his former side to secure Crystal Palace the draw. Leicester were unable to clear their lines as the Eagles peppered their box with crosses, and it was a Schlupp header which caught Schmeichel off-guard and fired into the back of the net.

Palace continued to see the better of the play as the Selhurst Park crowd spurred them on - Schlupp going close again twice before full-time - but Leicester managed to hold on for a draw.

I said at half-time that if it finished 2-2, it would feel like a defeat for Leicester. Defensively, they've been really poor this season. They've got to get that right, otherwise they're not going to be where they want to be, which is fighting for the top four and getting back into Europe again.

Man of the match - Michael Olise

The summer signing was superb after his 53rd-minute introduction and changed the game. He registered three shots - the second highest behind Gallagher and Schlupp - and made a joint-team high of four crosses. He missed the start of the season with injury, but will very much be pushing for a start after the international break.

What the managers said

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira: "It was really difficult at half-time because we created enough chances to score and we didn't. At the other side, we got punished straight away with the mistakes that we made.

"But this is a process we have to go through and learn. We are going through the process in a really tough way, but all the credit to the players because we showed a lot of character and we managed to get back and score those two goals. We almost won the game at the end.

"Even in the first half, I couldn't say that we didn't play well. When you looked at the two goals we conceded, we are really disappointed, but, in the end, it's about the way we reacted. We showed personality, desire and I'm really pleased with the way we reacted in the second half.

"We had two players that came on with energy and scored those two goals. They gave the team confidence and belief again. Next week, it can be someone else. It is important that every single one of them feels part of what we are trying to do.

"It's good because it gives competitiveness to the players and now it will make it really difficult for me, but this is what I want - the players to compete for the position and when they have the opportunity to play, it will be difficult for me."

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers: "It [the result] is disappointing. I thought we went in front against the run of play. I didn't think we played so well, but we always look like a threat when we're on the attack.

"We scored very good goals, but throughout the game, we didn't look solid defensively in the final 25 yards of the pitch. With the international breaks, that's something that gives us chance to reflect and assess where we can be better in that aspect in our game.

"We're quite a way [from fixing defensive issues] if you look at today from a team that has been defensively good and strong, but today we had poor positioning in the box. They then finished the chances.

"With the ball, we made too many mistakes, losing possession. But what I will say, it's been a tough September period and the players have dug in. We've clearly got talent in the squad, but we need to improve with and without the ball.

"It's a confidence game and, quickly, it can change. Fundamentally, in order for us to create and be really strong with the ball and attack-minded, we need to be strong defensively, and I think it's an area we need to be better in.

"We can reflect on it from the last month or so and we hopefully can be better when we get back."

Opta stats

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in the Premier League at Selhurst Park since Patrick Vieira took charge (P4 W1 D3), while the Frenchman is the first Eagles manager to avoid defeat in his first four home games in the competition.

Leicester failed to win a Premier League game in which they were ahead at half time by 2+ goals for the first time since October 2003 (4-3 defeat v Wolves). Before today, they had won each of their last 26 games in the competition when leading by 2+ goals at the break.

Leicester's Jamie Vardy has now scored 90 goals in the Premier League since turning 30 years old, just three fewer than Ian Wright (93) as the player with the most goals in the competition after his 30th birthday.

Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 11 goals in his last 12 Premier League starts for Leicester, while he has now scored more goals versus Crystal Palace (4) in the competition than against any other opponent.

What's next?

Crystal Palace are back on Sky Sports after the international break, taking on Patrick Vieira's former side Arsenal on Monday Night Football; kick-off 8pm. Leicester will return to Premier League action on Saturday 16 October, welcoming Manchester United to the King Power; kick-off 3pm.